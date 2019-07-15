World Cup 2019 : Sachin Tendulkar picks his best XI of the competition

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 544 // 15 Jul 2019, 21:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sachin Tendulkar (left) and the captain of New Zealand Kane Williamson (right)

What's the story?

Former Indian batsman, Sachin Tendulkar, has named his best XI of the recently concluded ICC World Cup 2019. The batting maestro selected Kane Williamson as the captain of his side, which also includes 5 Indian cricketers, 3 English players, 1 Bangladeshi and 1 Australian player.

The background

The 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup had one of the best finals in the history of cricket. The hosts, England, emerged as the champions in the end. The Indian team did not have the World Cup campaign they must have wished for. The Virat Kohli-led side exited from the mega-event after losing the first semi-final to New Zealand by 18 runs.

As the World Cup has ended, the cricketing pundits have released their best XI from the tournament and veteran Sachin Tendulkar has gone with the flow.

The heart of the matter

Sachin Tendulkar has assigned the captaincy responsibilities to Kane Williamson thanks to his marvellous captaincy this campaign. Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow and Virat Kohli are the 3 primary batsmen of Sachin’s team. The Mumbai-born legend has preferred to have more all-rounders in his side, with the likes of Shakib-Al-Hasan, Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja making their way into his team. The pace bowling trio of Mitchell Starc, Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah complete his XI.

Sachin Tendulkar’s best XI:

Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson (c), Virat Kohli, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer.

What's next?

As the mega-event of ICC has ended, all the teams would get back to their respective nations and have some rest before international cricket resumes once again. The Indian team will travel to West Indies in August 2019.