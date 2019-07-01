World Cup 2019: Sanjay Bangar hints at team changes ahead of India-Bangladesh clash

Indian Team

India’s batting coach Sanjay Bangar has said that the team management is ready to try out all sorts of combinations in the upcoming league matches ahead of the knockout stage of the World Cup. He was also stressing on the importance of the contribution of the lower order with the bat.

India’s last game against England didn’t go as per plans for the team. After losing the toss and put into the field, England openers went all guns blazing against two specialist wrist spinners and the third seam bowler. With a lack of further bowling options, Indian bowlers went for too many and lost the match by 31 runs after conceding 337-7 in 50 overs.

Addressing the pre-match press conference ahead of their next match against Bangladesh, Sanjay Bangar said that they are open to changes in the lower order of the team after their first loss of the tournament.

“I think after the England game, the management team will be more open to various combinations. If you don't have major contributions from the middle order then someone like Bhuvneshwar Kumar lower down becomes really important,” said Bangar. India missed the death bowling and batting services of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar against England.

Bangar added, “Anyone who is handy at number eight, and it could be Jadeja, gives you some freedom. It takes the pressure off those batting at six and seven so that they can start going at the bowling a little earlier. From that point of view, it is a tactic we are thinking about. There will be a point in the tournament where we have to assess every combination.”

Bangar also said that there’s a possibility of playing three specialists seam bowlers in the match against Bangladesh.

“We are open to all combinations. Three seamers can play, with Hardik Pandya as the fourth seamer, or we can look at Ravindra Jadeja coming in. We are thinking about all of these things,” he added.

As India looks to bounce back from their first loss of the tournament, we might see a few changes as Jadeja might come in for Kedar Jadhav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for one of the two wrist spinners. With that line-up, India will be able to field five specialist bowlers as Hardik can bat at five/six depending on match situation with MS Dhoni, Jadeja and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar to follow.