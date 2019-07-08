×
World Cup 2019, Semi-Final 1, India vs New Zealand: Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head to Head Stats & Predicted Playing 11

Shreyas
ANALYST
Preview
874   //    08 Jul 2019, 16:42 IST

Will India make it to their 4th WC final or will the Black Caps enter their 2nd?
Will India make it to their 4th WC final or will the Black Caps enter their 2nd?

After their group stage game was abandoned without a ball being bowled, India will take on New Zealand on Tuesday, July 9th at Old Trafford, Manchester in the first semi-final of the World Cup.

Both these sides have battled it out to make it to the top four and with a place in the World Cup finals on the stake, expect a cracking encounter.

Match Details

Date: 9th July(Tuesday)

Time: 3:00 PM(IST), 10:30 PM(New Zealand) and 10:30 AM(England)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Weather Report

This all-important clash could see some speed-breakers as there's a forecast for rain in patches during the course of the game. In case the game isn't completed, there is a reserve day for this match but incidentally, the forecast for the reserve day is even worse than the match day.

Pitch Report

Old Trafford is a pretty good surface to bat on with nice carry and pace. The ball will spin as there could be some sharp turn and bounce on offer from the spinners. The rather big boundaries will provide the spinners more confidence to bowl while the fast outfields will make the pacers hit the right lengths.

Head-To-Head Stats

Overall: India and New Zealand have played in 101 completed ODIs and India lead 55-45 with one game being tied.

In World Cup: The Black Caps lead 4-3 in 7 World Cup matches with the last meeting between these sides coming in the 2003 edition held in South Africa, Kenya and Zimbabwe.

In England: India have had a bad record playing against the Kiwis in England and lost all 3 games they played against them, the last of them being in the 1999 World Cup.

At Trent Bridge: The Black Caps prevailed in the solitary fixture these 2 teams played at the venue in 1999.

India

The impressive form of the openers will be the biggest positive for India.
The impressive form of the openers will be the biggest positive for India.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

India's top order have been troubled by the Kiwi pacers in the past but with their rollicking form, it will be interesting to see if they can get on top of the likes of Trent Boult and Matt Henry. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma must look to play proper cricketing shots and get runs but at the same time, protect their wickets. Skipper Virat Kohli will have to make a big one today while both Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni can rack some runs against the Kiwis.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja

Jasprit Bumrah will be the key for India along with speedster Mohammed Shami as the duo have been India's main wicket-takers in this tournament. Ravindra Jadeja bowled really well against Sri Lanka and his ability to go through his 10 overs very quickly will be used by skipper Virat Kohli.

It will be a toss-up between Chahal or Kuldeep for the second spinner's slot while India have to take a tough call on the misfiring Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Hardik Pandya has also done a decent job with the ball hence India could decide to drop Bhuvi.

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(C), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand

New Zealand have looked good so far.
New Zealand
have
looked good so far.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor

The Kiwi batsmen haven't been in good nick for the last couple of games and their star players need to come good for this all-important clash. Martin Guptill needs to take some time to settle and start attacking the Indian pacers who have been excellent with the new ball. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor should anchor the innings while the likes of James Neesham and Colin De Grandhomme provide the firepower down the order. Colin Munro could make a return, thanks to Henry Nicholls' poor show.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry

New Zealand's pacers have been their main wicket-takers and the trio of Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry have been excellent with the ball in hand. Boult will look to swing the ball into the pads of the right-handers and remove the in-form Indian openers and so will Matt Henry. Ferguson has usually come in from the start of PP 2 and his express pace and bounce will certainly produce a few wickets.

Mitchell Santner can use the turning surface to his advantage with his clever left-arm orthodox while both Neesham and De Grandhomme have provided good backup for the pacers. Skipper Kane Williamson can get some off-spinners in as well.

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(WK), James Neesham, Colin De Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.




Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
