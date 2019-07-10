×
World Cup 2019, Semi-final 2, Aus vs Eng: Australia's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players

CricWiz
ANALYST
Preview
160   //    10 Jul 2019, 08:33 IST

Starc took four wickets against England in the group game
Starc took four wickets against England in the group game

The Australian team has done exceedingly well to reach the semi-finals. They will be up against arch-rivals England in the semi-final on Thursday. However, the Kangaroos have a couple of injury concerns ahead of the crucial encounter.

While Usman Khawaja is already ruled out of the remainder of the tournament, there are doubts over Marcus Stoinis' participation. Matthew Wade and Mitchell Marsh have been called up as cover for Khawaja and Stoinis.

Here is Australia's Predicted Playing XI.

Openers

Aaron Finch, David Warner

Aaron Finch and David Warner have been in tremendous form in the tournament. Finch and Warner have given Australia steady and quick starts and will look to continue their good run against England.

Middle-order

Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb

Steve Smith will move up in the order in the absence of Khawaja. Handscomb, who was in excellent form before the World Cup, is slated to replace Khawaja in the middle-order.

Wicket-keeper and All-rounders

Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey

Glenn Maxwell hasn't had the best of tournaments so far but Australia will back the explosive all-rounder to come good when it matters the most. Alex Carey has been a revelation for Australia and become a crisis man for the team. Mitchell Marsh might come in as a replacement for Marcus Stoinis, who has struggled with bad form and injury.

Bowlers

Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon

Mitchell Starc has been in terrific form with the ball and has bamboozled opposition batting line-ups with his aggressive bowling. Pat Cummins has bowled with good speed and accuracy too. Behrendorff has taken 9 wickets in 4 games and will look to provide early breakthroughs for Australia. Nathan Lyon has also contributed with tight lines in the middle phase of the innings.

Key players

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc has by far been the pick of the Australian bowlers in World Cup 2019. Having said that, he will have the important task of negating the threat of the aggressive opening duo of Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy.

Steve Smith

In the absence of Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, who has averaged a below-par 32.66 in the tournament so far, will have to shoulder more responsibility. 

Australia's Predicted Playing XI

Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, and Nathan Lyon.

Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team England Cricket David Warner Mitchell Starc
