×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019, Semi-Final 2, England vs Australia: Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head to Head Stats & Predicted Playing 11

Shreyas
ANALYST
News
117   //    10 Jul 2019, 18:00 IST

Who will make it to the final?
Who will make it to the final?

The battle between two cricketing rivals will have much higher stakes as England take on Australia on Thursday, July 11 at Edgbaston, Birmingham in the second semi-final of the 2019 World Cup.

Match details

Date: 11th July (Thursday)

Time: 10:30 AM (England), 7:30 PM (Australia), 3:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Weather Report

The weather doesn't look so good for this epic clash as patchy showers are expected throughout the day. There is however a reserve day on Friday in case they need it and the forecast is much better on that day with clear skies and no rain.

Pitch Report

First two games in Edgbaston produced scores around 240 but the next two games produced 300+ scores. Pace bowlers have enjoyed a lot of success here but expect it to produce some runs on Thursday.

Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: Both these sides have faced each other on numerous occasions and it's the Aussies who lead 82-61.

In World Cups: It's the Australians who have the advantage again as they lead 6-2 in 8 completed games in the World Cup.

In England: England hold the lead on their home turf and have a 34-31 lead over the Aussies in 67 completed ODIs.

Advertisement

At Edgbaston: Both these teams have played out 9 completed ODIs at Edgbaston with England having a 6-3 lead.

England

England look to be in a good space ahead of this match
England look to be in a good space ahead of this match

Batting

Key Batsmen: Jason Roy, Joe Root and Ben Stokes

The England openers have been in great form in the last couple of games and the extended break before the semis would certainly help their cause. Joe Root and Ben Stokes have been in good form and Stokes, in particulular, has provided the impetus in the death overs.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Adil Rashid

The pace bowling quartet of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett will be the main driving force for England. Archer and Woakes have been dangerous with the new ball and they must look to snare the Aussie openers. Wood and Plunkett have delivered during the middle overs. Adil Rashid will be key once the ball gets old.

Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

Australia

Australia looks a formidable unit
Australia looks a formidable unit

Batting

Key Batsmen: David Warner, Aaron Finch and Steve Smith

Three important batsmen for Australia will be the openers and Steve Smith, who's expected to slot in at No.3 with Khawaja out of the tournament. Justin Langer has confirmed that Peter Handscomb will be playing and the talented batsman will be a floater and come out to bat depending on the situation. Marcus Stoinis too has recovered well enough to play and will share the ball-striking duties with fellow all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon

Australia's pace bowling trio have been amazing with the ball and they must continue with the wicket-taking spree in order to restrain the English batting line-up. Starc is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and Cummins too bowled with a lot of venom. Nathan Lyon has bowled very well and will be crucial.

Predicted Playing XI

Aaron Finch(C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behnrendorff and Nathan Lyon.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team England Cricket David Warner Aaron Finch
Advertisement
World Cup 2019, Match 32, England vs Australia: Preview, pitch report, head to head stats and playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 14, India vs Australia, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 17, Australia vs Pakistan Preview, Predicted XI, Weather Report, Head-to-Head Stats, Pitch Report & Live Streaming
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 12, England vs Bangladesh, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 10, Australia vs West Indies, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 26, Australia vs Bangladesh, Preview, Playing XI, Weather Report, Head-to-Head Stats, Pitch Report & Live Streaming
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 6, England vs Pakistan, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 14, India vs Australia Preview, Predicted XI, Weather Report, Head-to-Head Stats, Pitch Report & Live Streaming
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 37, New Zealand vs Australia: Preview, pitch report, head to head stats and playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 20, Australia vs Sri Lanka: Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head to Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 315/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul
IND 314/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 286/10 (48.0 ov)
India won by 28 runs
IND VS BAN live score
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul
ENG 305/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 186/10 (45.0 ov)
England won by 119 runs
ENG VS NZ live score
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul
WI 311/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 288/10 (50.0 ov)
West Indies won by 23 runs
WI VS AFG live score
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul
PAK 315/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 221/10 (44.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 94 runs
PAK VS BAN live score
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul
SL 264/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 265/3 (43.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
SL VS IND live score
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul
RSA 325/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 315/10 (49.5 ov)
South Africa won by 10 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
Semi Final 1
NZ 239/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 176/6 (43.5 ov)
LIVE
India need 64 runs to won from 6.1 overs
NZ VS IND live score
Semi Final 2 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Australia
England
AUS VS ENG preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
ODI World Cup
Australia in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us