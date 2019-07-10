World Cup 2019, Semi-Final 2, England vs Australia: Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head to Head Stats & Predicted Playing 11

Who will make it to the final?

The battle between two cricketing rivals will have much higher stakes as England take on Australia on Thursday, July 11 at Edgbaston, Birmingham in the second semi-final of the 2019 World Cup.

Match details

Date: 11th July (Thursday)

Time: 10:30 AM (England), 7:30 PM (Australia), 3:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Weather Report

The weather doesn't look so good for this epic clash as patchy showers are expected throughout the day. There is however a reserve day on Friday in case they need it and the forecast is much better on that day with clear skies and no rain.

Pitch Report

First two games in Edgbaston produced scores around 240 but the next two games produced 300+ scores. Pace bowlers have enjoyed a lot of success here but expect it to produce some runs on Thursday.

Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: Both these sides have faced each other on numerous occasions and it's the Aussies who lead 82-61.

In World Cups: It's the Australians who have the advantage again as they lead 6-2 in 8 completed games in the World Cup.

In England: England hold the lead on their home turf and have a 34-31 lead over the Aussies in 67 completed ODIs.

At Edgbaston: Both these teams have played out 9 completed ODIs at Edgbaston with England having a 6-3 lead.

England

England look to be in a good space ahead of this match

Batting

Key Batsmen: Jason Roy, Joe Root and Ben Stokes

The England openers have been in great form in the last couple of games and the extended break before the semis would certainly help their cause. Joe Root and Ben Stokes have been in good form and Stokes, in particulular, has provided the impetus in the death overs.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Adil Rashid

The pace bowling quartet of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett will be the main driving force for England. Archer and Woakes have been dangerous with the new ball and they must look to snare the Aussie openers. Wood and Plunkett have delivered during the middle overs. Adil Rashid will be key once the ball gets old.

Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

Australia

Australia looks a formidable unit

Batting

Key Batsmen: David Warner, Aaron Finch and Steve Smith

Three important batsmen for Australia will be the openers and Steve Smith, who's expected to slot in at No.3 with Khawaja out of the tournament. Justin Langer has confirmed that Peter Handscomb will be playing and the talented batsman will be a floater and come out to bat depending on the situation. Marcus Stoinis too has recovered well enough to play and will share the ball-striking duties with fellow all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon

Australia's pace bowling trio have been amazing with the ball and they must continue with the wicket-taking spree in order to restrain the English batting line-up. Starc is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and Cummins too bowled with a lot of venom. Nathan Lyon has bowled very well and will be crucial.

Predicted Playing XI

Aaron Finch(C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behnrendorff and Nathan Lyon.