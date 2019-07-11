×
World Cup 2019: Semifinal 2, AUS vs ENG, England's Predicted Playing XI & Key Players 

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
27   //    11 Jul 2019, 10:54 IST

England had lost to Australia in the group stage ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
England had lost to Australia in the group stage ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

New Zealand emerged as the first team to enter the grand finale of the ICC World Cup 2019 after handing a heartbreaking loss to India. Their next opponent will be determined today when hosts England lock horns with arch-rivals Australia. Though the English team had lost their group match versus the defending champions, they are the favourites to win the battle at Birmingham today.

Eoin Morgan's men had thrashed the Black Caps in their last group match. Opener Jonny Bairstow played a whirlwind knock of 106 runs, while his opening partner Jason Roy supported him with a half-century. The English bowling attack was in sublime touch the other day as well, and the skipper would not want to tinker with their winning combination.

Here's how the hosts can line up for the 2nd semifinal of the World Cup -

Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy will open the innings for England, followed by the versatile Joe Root at number 3.

Captain Eoin Morgan will take the number 4 position and he will have the dangerous duo of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler after him.

Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood will form the team's fast bowling attack while Adil Rashid will be the team's sole spinner.

Key Players for England - Jonny Bairstow and Jofra Archer

England Nets Session
England Nets Session

Jonny Bairstow batted with supreme consistency in the final matches of the group stage. His batting performance will have a huge impact on today's result. The same goes for England's newest star, Jofra Archer. The right-arm quick has bowled exceptionally well in this tournament but it remains to be seen if he can maintain his line and length in a high-pressure World Cup semifinal.

Also Read - World Cup 2019, Semi-final 2, Aus vs Eng: Australia's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players

England's Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team England Cricket Jonny Bairstow Jofra Archer 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads Australia Cricket World Cup Team England Cricket World Cup Team
