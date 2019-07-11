World Cup 2019: Semifinal 2, Australia vs England: Why England will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 151 // 11 Jul 2019, 14:12 IST

England are the favorites in their semifinal clash against Australia.

The 2019 World Cup has truly captivated the fans, with many upsets and breathtaking finishes to matches. After battling six others teams, India, England, Australia, and New Zealand cemented their respective spots in the semifinals.

New Zealand secured a berth in the final by defeating India by 18 runs in the first semifinal. The winner of the second semi-final between England and Australia will square off against the Kiwis in the summit clash on Sunday at Lord’s.

The second semifinal promises to be an entertaining contest as the two oldest rivals of the game cross swords. England are the hot favorites to win the match and subsequently go on to lift the trophy. They have hit back strongly after a string of losses and look as formidable as ever.

All the English batsmen have essayed their respective roles to perfection, with a new match-winner emerging in each match. However, in this game, the Australian bowlers will have to be especially wary of England’s openers, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy.

Roy and Bairstow are both in fine form and the Aussies might find it difficult to separate the two early on. While Roy has back-to-back half-centuries since his return from injury, Bairstow has gone one better and notched up consecutive centuries.

The opening duo is expected to continue in the same vein in the semifinal and the hosts would look to ride on their contributions and set a target of over 300 if they end up batting first.

With the conditions expected to suit the home side, England have a slight edge heading into this contest. It will be interesting to see how things pan out and which team ends up joining New Zealand in the final.