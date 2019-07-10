World Cup 2019, Semi-final 2, Australia vs England Match Prediction: Who will win the match?

Australia v England

A new chapter will be added to the historic England-Australia rivalry when the arch-rivals face each other in the second semi-final of World Cup 2019. While Australia eased their way into the semi-final, England hustled till the last group game to seal a top-four finish.

The hosts were in hot water and needed to win both their last two games to make it to the semi-finals, which they did by defeating India and New Zealand. Even though they dominated their opponents completely in their last two games, the England team will know that they have an uphill task against an in-form Australian side.

Australia has beaten England twice in the past month and a half, once in the warm-up game and then in the group game, and will hold a psychological advantage over the hosts. However, the injuries in the Australian camp will force them to rejig the combination.

How crucial is the toss?

Both the teams will want to bat first and put some runs on the board. Toss is likely to play a crucial role in the final outcome of the game.

If Australia bat first

A lot depends on the opening duo of Warner and Finch. If they can get off to a good start, 300+ is on the cards. If the openers fall cheaply, Australia might have to contend with a score of around 260 to 270.

If England bat first

Openers have been in sublime form in the last two games. If they can provide a good start, England have the firepower in the middle order to go past 300. Though Eoin Morgan scored a brilliant hundred in the tournament, his form has been patchy.

Who will win the match?

Even though Australia has been a better side in the tournament, England seems to have gained momentum at the right time and thus they might emerge victorious in this mouth-watering contest.