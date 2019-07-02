World Cup 2019: Shakib Al Hasan becomes first player to score 500 runs and take 10 wickets in CWC

Satvik Pandey

Bangladesh v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

What’s the story?

In the match against India, Shakib Al Hasan etched his name into the record books, becoming the first player ever to score 500 runs and take 5 wickets in the World Cup. He has been in excellent touch in this tournament and has scored 542 runs and has taken 11 wickets in the 7 matches he has played so far.

In case you didn’t know…

Shakib is the number one ranked all-rounder in ODIs and in the match against Afghanistan, he also became the second player in the history of the tournament to score a fifty and take a five-wicket haul in the same match. The first one to do so was Yuvraj Singh in the 2011 edition.

The heart of the matter

In the match against India on Tuesday, Shakib took one wicket and got the required 24 runs, becoming the first player in the history of the World Cup to score 500 runs and take five wickets. He has been on a roll in this tournament and has been clinical in many of Bangladesh’s victories.

Shakib Al Hasan first player in #CWC history to claim 10+ wkts and also score 500+ runs in a single edition.

Closest: Kiwi Scott Styris - 499 runs + 9 wkts in 2007#CWC19 #CWC2019#IndvBan#BanvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 2, 2019

His most impactful knock came against the West Indies, where he scored 104 runs not out, helping his side chase the mammoth total of 322 in just 41.3 overs. Shakib had an injury prior to the game against the Windies and his absence would have meant a big jolt to Bangladesh’s chances.

List of players with 500+ runs and 10+ wickets in a series

Even though Bangladesh are now virtually out of the tournament, Shakib has been giving his efforts, in order to get his side through in most instances. Shakib’s performance has been so good that some veterans and experts are already considering him the Man of the Tournament.

With a huge total of 315 runs set by the Indians for the Bangladeshis to chase, Shakib would have surely looked to hang around till the end and see his side through. But, he was dismissed off a slower delivery by Hardik Pandya in the 34th over. He scored a gritty half-century, trying his best to see his side through, but it was not his day today.

What’s next?

Bangladesh, who are out of the tournament will play their next match against Pakistan on the 5th of July at the Lord’s cricket ground. And, all the Bangladeshi fans would hope for another good performance from him, getting him closer to the Man of the Tournament award.