World Cup 2019: The Final, England vs New Zealand - Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head to Head Stats & Predicted Playing 11

Who will lift their first-ever World Cup trophy?

In probably the most important game in 4 years, England take on New Zealand in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Lord's, London on Sunday, 14th July as both these sides will sweat it out to become world champions for the first time. Both of them left swathing arcs over their opponents in their semis, obliterating them, and are in very good form ahead of this final.

Match details

Date: 14th July (Sunday)

Time: 10:30 AM (England), 9:30 PM (New Zealand), 3:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Lord's, London

Weather Report

The weather for this all-important final is pretty good with warm, sunny skies for most of the match. There are chances of a couple of showers towards the late evening but they are unlikely to disturb the game. Hence, the spectators can enjoy this game to the fullest.

Pitch Report

Lord's is a perfect venue to host the final due to its neutral nature which supports both the batsmen and the bowler. The ball will definitely nip off the surface offering some assistance to the seamers while the turn on offer will definitely bring in the spinners quite early. The outfield, however, is very quick and with the ball coming on to the bat nicely, a quick start could have the bowlers struggling.

Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: England and New Zealand have faced off in 86 completed ODIs and it's the Black Caps who have a 43-41 lead over the hosts.

In World Cups: It's the Kiwis who have a slender 5-4 lead over England in 9 World Cup games.

In England: England rule the roost on home turf as they hold a 17-12 lead over New Zealand in 29 completed ODIs.

At Lord's: New Zealand and England have faced off on 2 occasions at the iconic Lord's and it's the Kiwis who won both the encounters.

England

England have made it to their first WC final in 27 years.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, and Ben Stokes

England's dominant batting show against Australia in the semis will fill them with confidence and they need to continue in the same vein as they take on the Kiwis. The openers need to play the same way and attack the Kiwi pacers and not allow them to settle. Bairstow and Roy have batted very well and so has Joe Root who'll be the key for them this match. Southpaws Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes will be important once Mitchell Santner comes into play and one of them needs to put their foot down and attack him.

Jos Buttler hasn't shined down the order barring the hundred against Pakistan and can shine in this crunch game. With many teams losing wickets due to pressure and the Lord's being a turning wicket, England might consider bringing in Moeen Ali in place of Liam Plunkett to strengthen both the batting and bowling.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

The England bowlers must look to bring Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson to the crease at the earliest and mustn't allow the likes of the struggling Martin Guptill to settle and must look to remove him early. Archer and Woakes have been excellent with the new ball and with Mark Wood in pretty good form and Ben Stokes decent backup, they have enough pacers to upstage the Kiwi batsmen.

Adil Rashid has been the main strike bowler during the middle period and with Moeen Ali likely to partner him and Joe Root providing another option, England have a good spin attack to go with their pace battery.

Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, and Mark Wood.

New Zealand

Martin Guptill's accurate throw to dismiss MS Dhoni sealed the deal for the Kiwis.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, and Ross Taylor

New Zealand's batting did struggle but due to the clever batting from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, they were able to reach a decent total against India. However, they need to be at their best against England and Martin Guptill needs to come good in this game along with Henry Nicholls.

Tom Latham too is a pretty solid player and must bat ahead of Neesham if early wickets fall. James Neesham and CDG have done a good job with the bat while Santner is a handy option with the bat and can get some runs with the bat as well.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, and Mitchell Santner

The Kiwi pacers were bang on target against India and hit the right lengths and got the ball to shape away as well as into the batsmen. Trent Boult and Matt Henry must continue to do the same and look to remove the dangerous English openers and put pressure on the likes of Joe Root. Lockie Ferguson has been brilliant at all stages of the game and his pace, bounce and deceptively crafty slower deliveries have all been on the money.

Mitchell Santner will have to play a major role with his smart left-arm orthodox while Neesham and De Grandhomme can provide medium-pace backup. Kane can bowl some of his off-spinners as well.

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(WK), James Neesham, Colin De Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and Trent Boult.