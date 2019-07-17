World Cup 2019: The World Cup XI that might not play the next edition

MS Dhoni might have played his last World Cup

The One Day International(ODI) World Cup is the greatest cricketing celebration as the world comes together to celebrate the carnival of sport. Irrespective of what happens in the four years in between, it is this tournament that matters the most and it holds the biggest prize in cricket.

This year’s World Cup Final was arguably one of the greatest ODIs ever played and the best World Cup Final ever. The final at Lord's between England and New Zealand ended in a tie. As the super-over also ended in a tie, England became World Champions based on the number of boundaries scored in the match. The last few overs was a spectacle in itself. There was so much thrill, drama, excitement, agony, and confusion. Nevertheless, the match was more than worthy of a World Cup final.

As England became champions for the first time, here we take a look at an eleven from the teams that were a part of this World Cup and who might not be available for the next edition of the World Cup.

#1 Openers: Chris Gayle and Hashim Amla

Chris Gayle

Hashim Amla and Chris Gayle will easily make it to the eleven as openers. The former has scored 8113 runs in 181 matches in ODI cricket. He was the second-fastest to reach the 8000 run landmark.

However, at the age of 36, it is highly improbable that Amla would survive till the next World Cup. The lack of form adds up to the fact that we might have seen the last of Amla in ODIs.

On the contrary, going into the World Cup Chris Gayle had told that he would be retiring by the end of this World Cup. Halfway through the tournament, Gayle announced that he would not retire after the World Cup and will play the home series against India. The explosive opener was the first player to hit a double century in 50 over World Cups in 2015 against Zimbabwe.

The series against might be the last series for Gayle as he crosses 40 in a couple of months. “Mighty Hash” with his stroke-play and “Universe Boss” with his brutal hitting will be an ideal combination at the top order.

