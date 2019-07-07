World Cup 2019: Three all-time WC records which might be broken in the knock-outs

Siddharth Arjun FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 07 Jul 2019, 09:03 IST

Rohit Sharma is on the verge of breaking two more records.

The cricket World Cup has shifted to the business end of the tournament with the two semi-finals and their respective combatants identified. While India, having topped the league stage,take on the fourth placed New Zealand in the first semi-final, Australia and England will lock horns in another delectable encounter of the knockouts.

There have been many individual performances over the course of the tournament, that have stood out. Shakib Al Hasan carried the hopes of Bangladesh single-handedly as his knocks helped his team beat South Africa and West Indies. He became the first player ever to score 600 runs and take 10 wickets in a WC.

With players threatening to create more records, let's look at three all-time WC records which could be broken.

#3 Most runs in a single WC - Sachin Tendulkar ( 673 runs )

David Warner became the second Australian to score 600 runs in a WC.

If there is a discussion on cricket records, then it is inevitable that Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar is involved in it. In World Cups, Tendulkar carried the hopes of India on his shoulders. 2003 WC was one such tournament when the little master amassed 673 runs - the most by any batsman in a single edition of the tournament.

The record is in serious danger as the likes of Rohit Sharma and David Warner have scored heaps of runs in the tournament. India's vice-captain has been impeccable at the top of the order. Rohit has scored 647 runs in the eight games he has played.

Australia's former vice-captain has also been in devastating form as his tally of 638 runs as helped the defending champions qualify for yet another semi-final. These both could well fight for the new record and could decide the winner of the tournament.

