×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Tracing England's downfall from pre-World Cup favourites to stuttering for a semi-final spot

Karthik Raj
ANALYST
Feature
80   //    26 Jun 2019, 19:06 IST

England v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
England v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

There are two games left for England. And those are against India and New Zealand who are only the two teams to remain unbeaten till now. England would have to win at least one game to not let their fortunes be dependent on other teams. It is rather ironic that a team that was expected to dominate the tournament is fighting for survival at the half-way stage.

So, what's gone wrong for England suddenly? Jason Roy's injury? Yes, this is certainly one of the reasons for England struggling. Any team would struggle if someone as prolific as Roy gets injured, considering the fact that he has scored 1691 runs in 34 matches at an average of 52.84 since the Champions Trophy in 2017. He has become the engine room for England's batting line-up given that he sets the tempo for England's attacking brand of cricket.

Alex Hales' repeated indiscretions also threw a spanner in England's preparations because they had to resort to James Vince as the team's reserve opener. For all his exploits in Hampshire colours, Vince has struggled to replicate that in international cricket.

Jonny Bairstow's poor form

Furthermore, Jonny Bairstow has been batting like his alter-ego in this tournament. Bairstow's approach has been completely different from how he played in the IPL. One could counter this by saying that these are completely different formats. However, didn't England reduce the gap in the last four years? For them, ODIs literally became an extended version of T20s. After all, they've been scoring at a rapid rate of 6.33 runs per over since the conclusion of the 2015 World Cup.

Change in England's overall approach

The entire England batting line up has been subdued over these 7 games. It has been a major surprise to see them shift from an approach that made the successful team that they have been in the last four years. Their muddled thinking has brought them to a situation where they are neither playing an attacking brand of cricket nor been able to see off difficult conditions. Only Joe Root and Ben Stokes tend to have the ability to come good on bowler-friendly pitches but the former hasn't produced such match-winning performances against Sri Lanka and Australia.


England v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
England v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Lack of games on bowler-friendly tracks

This could be attributed to the fact that England have played too much on flat decks in the last four years. This was seen even during the series against Pakistan before the World Cup. On the odd occasion when they have had to encounter even slightly unfavorable conditions, they have crumbled big time. This could also be noticed in the third ODI against South Africa at Lords in 2017, the Champions Trophy semi-final against Pakistan and more recently the fifth ODI on their tour to West Indies in March this year. While one can't really fault lower-order batsmen, England's much-talked-about batting depth has also not delivered and come to the team's rescue. Someone like Moeen Ali has been particularly guilty of playing poor shots at crucial junctures.

Sporting tracks in the World Cup

Prior to the tournament, Indian skipper Virat Kohli conveyed his thoughts about the range of totals that he would expect in this World Cup. His opinion of totals ranging from 250-260 possibly being defendable has come true. Most of the games in this World Cup have seen sporting pitches.

This lack of ability to adapt towards different pitches seems to stem from their domestic circuit. In the 2019 Royal London One Day Cup, there were 300 or more totals on 46 occasions. So, naturally, it will be difficult for English players to suddenly adapt to and master tricky situations.

For now, this is an issue that can be discussed after the World Cup. In case England fail to qualify for the semi-finals of the World Cup, then four years of success and being ranked the No. 1 side in the world will all end up in vain. Additionally, England compromised the health of their test team for this elusive 50-over World Cup victory. The one thing England could do now will be to go back to their old brand of cricket. After all, it would be wiser 'to live by the sword and die by the same sword' instead of throwing the sword into the sea at the business end of a marathon.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket ODI Cricket
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: How Bangladesh can still make it to the semifinal without considering NRR
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 27: England vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: The Favourites 
RELATED STORY
Star players you didn't know played in the World Cup 2019 and U19 World Cup together
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Qualification scenarios for all teams for the remaining 3 semifinal spots
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England vs Sri Lanka, Predicted 11 and Key Players for England
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: England's Journey to being the overwhelming favourites for this edition of the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka's win over England has given a new lease of life to the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 ways how England might not qualify for the semi-finals 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: How England's astute backroom decisions have aided them in mounting a serious title challenge
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Yesterday
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK
LIVE
Innings Over
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us