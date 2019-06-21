×
World Cup 2019: Twitter erupts as Australia's David Warner scores brilliant century to sink Bangladesh

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
37   //    21 Jun 2019, 01:16 IST

David Warner
David Warner

Coming into this match, Bangladesh desperately needed a win to stay in touching distance of the top four in the World Cup. The Bangla tigers failed to do so, as Australia proved to be too strong on the day. The defending champions were able to hold their nerves to beat the spirited Bangladeshi team by 48 runs. This win means that Australia is back on the top of the table, on the other hand, Bangladesh would need to win all their matches to stay in the competition.

Chasing a score of 382 against a quality bowling line up like Australia was always going to be difficult. Having said that, Bangladesh was high on confidence after chasing a huge score with ease against the Windies. The Tigers suffered an early blow as they lost Soumya Sarkar early, however, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan stabilized the innings.

Australia kept chipping in with wickets to keep the pressure on Bangladesh. Mahmudullah built a great partnership with Mushfiqur Rahim but the required run rate kept rising. Nathan Coulter-Nile dented Bangladeshi hopes by picking wickets with consecutive deliveries. Mushfiqur Rahim completed his century but he could not save his country from losing.

Earlier in the day, Australian openers gave their team a great start yet again. Aaron Finch and David Warner built a 121-run partnership before Finch got out. Warner continued the good work as he constructed a good partnership with Usman Khwaja, completing his century in the process.

The left-hander had an opportunity to score a double century but he missed out, as Soumya Sarkar got his wicket. Glenn Maxwell played a brilliant cameo, as scored 32 runs off 10 balls to pile the misery on Bangladeshi bowlers. At one stage, Australia looked set to score 400 but Bangladesh pulled back things in the end.

David Warner was the star of the day as he scored 166 off 147 balls to put his team in a great position. The star opener hit 14 fours and five sixes as he launched a merciless attack on hapless Bangladeshi bowlers. In the process, Warner also became the top-scorer of the tournament.


