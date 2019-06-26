World Cup 2019: Twitter erupts as Australia thrash England to become the first team to qualify for semi-finals

Mitchell Starc

England's World Cup dream got thrown down in murky waters after a crushing defeat against Australia on Tuesday, 25th June. Morgan and co. lost comprehensively by 64 runs against a clinical Aussie side who fought through in difficult conditions becoming the first team to qualify for the knockouts of this edition.

Chasing a target of 286, England got off to a horrible start as they lost three wickets for just 26 runs. When Jonny Bairstow got out, England were at 53/4 as they looked down and out, however, the hosts are blessed with a lot of depth in the batting line up. Ben Stokes built a good partnership with Jos Buttler to bring the hosts back into the game.

Marcus Stoinis took the wicket of Jos Buttler but English hopes were alive until Ben Stokes was at the crease. Mitchell Starc bowled Ben Stokes to strike the final nail on the English coffin as the hosts were not able to show any fight after the allrounder's dismissal.

After being invited to bat first by England, Aaron Finch and David Warner brought up yet another century partnership for the opening wicket. The Australian captain completed his century but failed to get a big score as he was dismissed by Jofra Archer.

At one stage, Australia looked set to put a score of around 330 on the board but England pulled back by taking wickets in the slog overs. Alex Carey played a good cameo to take the Australian score past 280.

Defending a score of less than 300 is never easy against a batting line up like England. Jason Behrendorff made it possible by taking a five-wicket haul. The left-arm pacer was fantastic as English batsmen looked clueless in front of him.

This is Ed Sheeran's fault. — Sunneith Revankar (@Sunneith) June 25, 2019

England in deep waters. Stuck at 8 points. Beaten comprehensively by Australia.

Upcoming matches are against India and New Zealand. Huge task and pressure games!!#ENGvsAUS #CWC19 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 25, 2019

Overwhelming favourites, now gasping to stay alive in a World Cup so many thought was theirs to own! #England #ENGvsAUS — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 25, 2019

England and Australia have moved in opposite directions in the last week: England from bad to worse, Aussies from good to excellent. World Cup thrown open. Pak v NZ match tomorrow should be a needle contest — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 25, 2019

Australia too good in all departments today ... The selection of Behrendorff a master stroke ... #CWC19 #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 25, 2019

England's loss today will go in favour of Pakistan. If England lose another game and Pakistan win remaining three then Pakistan will qualify for the semis (provided SL do not win more than two).



It also means that PAK won't be out even if they lose to NZ tomorrow. #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 25, 2019

England are finding it easier to exit the world cup than Europe #ENGvAUS #CWC19 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 25, 2019

The England captain stepping to square leg when Starc bowled his first delivery to him made me think England could have a little problem over the next week or so.

I hope not, but I’ve not seen a captain show such a weakness for a while... — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 25, 2019

Last two years have been completely contrasting for both Australia and England... Who would’ve thought Australia would qualify for the semis ahead of the favourites... #EngvAus Tables have turned — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) June 25, 2019

England should do the honourable thing and blame their batting on Rabada's IPL stint. #ENGvAUS — Pavilion Opinions (@pavilionopinion) June 25, 2019

So England have failed to chase 349, 233 and 286. You see the problem here? Nobody is scoring 500 and giving them a challenge — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) June 25, 2019