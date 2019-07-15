World Cup 2019: Twitter erupts as England are crowned champions after thrilling Super Over win over New Zealand

Ben Stokes

After six weeks of high-quality cricket, England's journey at the World Cup came to a fitting end as Eoin Morgan's men were crowned as the champions of the World Cup 2019.

The final, featuring hosts England and New Zealand at Lord's lived up to all the expectations as the game had all the twists and turns. With England matching New Zealand's 242-run target, the game was tied and went into the Super Over.

Courtesy of the tie, the World Cup witnessed first ever Super Over in the history of the competition where England managed to hold their nerves to be crowned the world champions for the first time in their cricket history.

Chasing a modest target of 242, England needed a solid start and were given a boost at the top by Jonny Bairstow, who essayed a good knock of 36 runs off 55 balls to get his side a good platform up front. New Zealand came back into the match by picking three important wickets for just 27 runs in the middle overs until Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler stitched a brilliant partnership to put their team in a great position.

Lockie Ferguson gave his team some hope by picking the wicket of Jos Buttler who was looking in brilliant form. It all came down to Ben Stokes as New Zealand kept chipping in with wickets at the other end. The southpaw needed to score 15 runs off Boult's last over to win the World Cup.

After two dot balls, Stokes smashed a six over mid-wicket and in the next ball, a stroke of luck went his way as a throw from Guptill deflected off Stokes' bat and trickled away to the boundary. England needed to score three from two balls and two runs from one ball but they could only get one run as the match went into the super over.

In the super over, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes took England to 15 runs, handing a 16-run target to New Zealand against the pacy Jofra Archer. James Neesham's six brought the equation down to 7 runs from four balls until a couple of braces brought it down to two runs from the final ball.

Archer's angling ball into the pads saw Guptill nudge it away towards mid-wicket and set off for a run, but was late to get back to the striker's end as he was run-out, handing England a win on the basis of most boundaries scored in the game.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand won the toss and elected to field. After a cameo from Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls and Kane Williamson stabilized the innings for the Kiwis. The hosts put the visitors under pressure by dismissing both the set batsmen and Ross Taylor in quick intervals.

The Kiwis needed some partnerships to put a score of around 260 on the board but the England bowlers stopped them from getting away by picking wickets at regular intervals. Tom Latham tried to hold the innings together as he scored 47 off 56 balls to take New Zealand to a competitive score.

However, the day belonged to Ben Stokes as the burly all-rounder led the way for England, his 98-ball 84 laced with five fours and two sixes ensuring that England had a grasp over the contest at all times.

Here are some of the best twitter reactions to England's historic win over New Zealand -

Never seen a cricket match like this in my entire life! Even the movie Lagaan didn't have so many dramatic moments as in today's final. NZ, u haven't lost. England - congrats on your win. #ENGvsNZ — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 14, 2019

#ENGvsNZ #CWC19Final Congratulations to England.... But NEW ZEALAND is my CHAMPION!!!! What an amazing nation and what a brilliant team.... ❤️ — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) July 14, 2019

OMG that was the most amazing game of cricket and I hate cricket.



Not any more. #ENGvsNZ — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) July 14, 2019

Please hand over the World Cup to both the teams as both deserve to be champions! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) July 14, 2019

England fans are celebrating England's first world cup win



New Zealand fans are upset.



But everyone is celebrating the cricket that we witnessed today , this is something that will be talked about in every corner of every cricketing nation. Speechless.



#CWC19Final #ENGvsNZ — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) July 14, 2019

Just realized what happened in this match usually happens in Bollywood movies. This was actually unbelievable. #ENGvsNZ — Shahveer Jafry (@shahveerjaay) July 14, 2019

BUT New Zealand fought hard. Like really hard. They are as much of a champion as England is. At least, as far as this match is concerned. #ENGvsNZ #CWC19Final — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 14, 2019

Congratulations to players from England, Ireland, South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies and Pakistan on winning the cricket worldcup 2019. #CWC19Final #EngvNZL — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 14, 2019

This has to be one of the most incredible days in sporting history! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 14, 2019

What drama. What joy. What a match. What a story. What a win. What an England team! #ENGvsNZ



And commiserations all NZ fans, an incredible performance from both teams. — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) July 14, 2019

The most incredible result in the #CWC19Final - going all the way to a Super Over. Congrats to every member of the @englandcricket team.



This game shows what you can achieve with a slice of luck and when you never give up. And why it should be free to watch on TV. #CWC19 #ENGvNZ — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 14, 2019

It's way past my bed time but I'll get the body to understand what just happened at The Lords and on Centre Court. What an incredible few hours of sport! Ridiculous. #CWC19Final #WimbledonFinal — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) July 14, 2019