World Cup 2019: Twitter erupts as Eoin Morgan sets a new world record for the most sixes in an ODI with his fantastic innings

England v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

England captain Eoin Morgan set a new world record for 'Most sixes in an ODI match' with 17 sixes in his sensational innings. His 148-run knock off just 71 balls helped his team post a massive total against Afghanistan at Old Trafford. Morgan scored the fourth fastest century in World Cup history as England ended up with 397/6 in 50 overs.

England made a cautious start to their innings as their run rate was below six when they reached 30th over. The team's score was only 164 but they had wickets in their hand which helped the likes of Morgan, Root and Ali play in an aggressive way in the last 20 overs.

Morgan was sensational from the start of his innings and he was in no mood to slowly build up. He won the toss earlier and elected to bat first. The England skipper came in during the 30th over of the match and started to play aggressive strokes from the start.

Rashid Khan and co. missed a great opportunity to dismiss Morgan in the 36th over the match but Dawlat Zadran dropped the catch. It proved to be a costly mistake for the Afghans as Morgan went to display stellar power-hitting, especially against Khan himself. The spinner conceded 110 runs in his nine overs as Morgan's 7 out of his 17 sixes came against him.

Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle all held the record of most number of sixes in a single ODI match with 16 sixes. Morgan's final six came in the 47th over which broke the records before he was eventually dismissed by Gulbadin Naib. Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Moeen Ali all helped their side put on a huge target for their opponents.

Owing to the brilliance of their batsmen, England broke the team record for most sixes in an innings as they hit 25 sixes against Afghanistan.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Morgan's record-breaking innings

Physically taking the bat out of Eoin Morgan hands might be the only way to stop him today! 😅 #ENGvAFG#AfghanAtalan#WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/pfhg1DT8Hx — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 18, 2019

Rashid Khan - 49 balls.

Kevin O'Brien - 50 balls.

Glenn Maxwell - 51 balls.

AB De Villiers - 52 balls.

Eoin Morgan - 57 balls.



Congratulations to Rashid Khan he has scored the fastest Century in the world cup match. #CWC19#ENGvAFG pic.twitter.com/XphJjgvB4n — I'mHarsh (@Thekumarharsh) June 18, 2019

Highest sixes in an ODI innings:



Eoin Morgan - 17* (Came to bat in 30th over)

AB de Villiers - 16 (Came to bat in 39th over)

Rohit Sharma - 16 (Opener)

Gayle - 16 (Opener)

Watson - 15 (Opener)#ENGvsAFG — Varun Rayudu™ (@varun_rayudu) June 18, 2019

New World Record: Eoin Morgan becomes the first batsman in ODI history to hit 17 sixes in an innings. #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 18, 2019

Eoin Morgan 17 sixes today. @nassercricket hit 15 sixes in 88 ODIs — Benedict Bermange (@Benedict_B) June 18, 2019

Eoin Morgan sixes today - 17

Pakistan sixes in the whole World Cup - 19

😬#CWC19 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 18, 2019

Rashid Khan vs Eoin Morgan today pic.twitter.com/mNMtzAkb2b — Essex League Cricketer (@EssexLeague) June 18, 2019

In an Odi Inning, 1st Crickter To Smash



10 6s - Jayasuriya

11 6s - Jayasuriya

12 6s - X Marshall

13 6s - Watson

14 6s - Watson

15 6s - Watson

16 6s - Rohit

17 6s - Morgan*#ENGvAFG — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) June 18, 2019

6s In 2019 World Cup



Morgan - 22

Pakistan - 19

India - 16

Bangladesh - 12

Southafrica - 11

Srilanka - 8

Newzealand - 7#ENGvAFG — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) June 18, 2019

57 ball Ton with a dodgy back @Eoin16 !!!! Whatever tablets you take can I have some .... #CWC2019 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 18, 2019

Wow, Morgan is indulging in some range-hitting practice! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 18, 2019