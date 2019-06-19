World Cup 2019: Twitter erupts as Eoin Morgan sets a new world record for the most sixes in an ODI with his fantastic innings
England captain Eoin Morgan set a new world record for 'Most sixes in an ODI match' with 17 sixes in his sensational innings. His 148-run knock off just 71 balls helped his team post a massive total against Afghanistan at Old Trafford. Morgan scored the fourth fastest century in World Cup history as England ended up with 397/6 in 50 overs.
England made a cautious start to their innings as their run rate was below six when they reached 30th over. The team's score was only 164 but they had wickets in their hand which helped the likes of Morgan, Root and Ali play in an aggressive way in the last 20 overs.
Morgan was sensational from the start of his innings and he was in no mood to slowly build up. He won the toss earlier and elected to bat first. The England skipper came in during the 30th over of the match and started to play aggressive strokes from the start.
Rashid Khan and co. missed a great opportunity to dismiss Morgan in the 36th over the match but Dawlat Zadran dropped the catch. It proved to be a costly mistake for the Afghans as Morgan went to display stellar power-hitting, especially against Khan himself. The spinner conceded 110 runs in his nine overs as Morgan's 7 out of his 17 sixes came against him.
Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle all held the record of most number of sixes in a single ODI match with 16 sixes. Morgan's final six came in the 47th over which broke the records before he was eventually dismissed by Gulbadin Naib. Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Moeen Ali all helped their side put on a huge target for their opponents.
Owing to the brilliance of their batsmen, England broke the team record for most sixes in an innings as they hit 25 sixes against Afghanistan.
