World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as clinacal India down West Indies to keep unbeaten run going

Jasprit Bumrah

Given the contrasting forms of India and West Indies, the clash between the two former world champions today was far from what the bygone days have produced. As expected, the Men in Blue outperformed their opposition in all three departments here at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Virat Kohli’s side won the game by 125 runs. With 11 points on the board, India are inching closer to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Chasing a target of 269, West Indies were shaky from the beginning. In the absence of Andre Russell, a lot was dependant on Chris Gayle. So, when he got out for just 6, the game was already India’s to lose. Wickets kept on falling at regular intervals as no West Indian batsman had an answer to Indian bowlers’ onslaught.

Sunil Ambris and Nicholas Pooran showed some resilience by building a 55-run partnership. But after they were gone, the rest of the batters fell like ninepins. Barring Kedar Jadhav, who bowled just one over, every bowler picked up a wicket as West Indies’ batting order was wrapped up within the 35th over.

Winning the toss, India didn’t get the start they were hoping for. A controversial decision saw in-form opener, Rohit Sharma, returning to the pavilion for just 18 runs. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli set up a good partnership.

The lad from Karnataka scored 48 runs while the Indian skipper failed to covert his fifty to a century once again. Hardik Pandya’s quick-fire 46 and Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s late explosion helped India put up an above-par total.

Virat Kohli’s 82-ball 72 was a treat to the eyes, while Dhoni and Pandya played their part brilliantly. But for the second time in a row, Mohammad Shami was the star of the match. The 28-year-old pacer picked up 4 wickets by conceding just 16 runs. By sending both the West Indian openers back within the 7th over, he broke the backbone of their batting order. Later on, he picked up the crucial wicket of Shimron Hetmyer to put the final nail in West Indies’ coffin.

They say the key to a successful team is balance & helping each other out. On a day when it looked like #TeamIndia may have gotten 30 runs short. The bowlers have stepped up in style! Top performance by the lads. Well done @yuzi_chahal @Jaspritbumrah93 @MdShami11 #INDvWI — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 27, 2019

Just like you go into ecstacy over a great cover drive so must you over the ball that got Hope out. This spell by Shami is of the highest class — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 27, 2019

Will stick to it ... Whoever beats India will WIN the World Cup ... !!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 27, 2019

I can't explain the thrill I get watching @imVkohli bat. He is the most incredible player I've ever seen. Intensity, technique perfect. But it's his drive I love. Sets the standard!! #ICCWC2019 #thebest #legend — Michael Slater (@mj_slats) June 27, 2019

Indian team on a a roll: Don’t think I have seen a better more all round Indian wicket taking ODI attack. Only concern remains the middle order. Scores of 234/268 will work against Afghanistan/WI , not in a semi/final. For now, @imVkohli and team, well done!👍 #IndvWI — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 27, 2019

Maybe for the first time in Indian Cricket history Indian bowling unit outclass the Indian batting unit... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 27, 2019

2011 World Cup



India vs WI



India - 268



2019 World cup



India - 268



Give the cup to India already 🏆#INDvsWI — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) June 27, 2019

A weak Number 4 further weakens the middle order. Always had reservations about Vijay Shankar #IndvsWI — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) June 27, 2019

#INDvsWI

Three groups in India who need love, attention and development -

Middle Class.

Middle Age.

Middle Order. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 27, 2019

Virat Kohli has become the fastest to 20,000 international runs by reaching the milestone in his 417th innings. The record was previously jointly held by Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, who reached the landmark in their 453rd innings #CWC19 #INDvWI — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 27, 2019

The maddest thing about this World Cup is that #ViratKohli hasn't scored a hundred. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) June 27, 2019

Rohit Sharma given out caught behind on the review. Looked like ball made contact with pad. #CWC19 #INDvWI — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) June 27, 2019