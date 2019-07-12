World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as England demolish Australia to seal a spot in CWC finals after 27 years

Jason Roy's 85-run blitzkrieg proved too much for the Australians.

The Englishmen made a complete mockery of the 224-run target set by Australia in the second semi-finals of the World Cup. Given the pressure of a World Cup semi-final, and Kangaroos' dominance in the league phase, it was expected to be a challenging run-chase for Eoin Morgan's side.

On the contrary, a blazing opening partnership from Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow set up England's emphatic victory- completing the run chase with more than 17 overs to spare and eight wickets in hand. It was Australia's first-ever defeat in a World Cup semi-final.

England's new-ball bowlers set the tone, dismantling the Australian top-order as they lost three wickets with just 14 runs on the scoreboard in the seventh over. The Aussies played catch-up from there on as they tried to secure a decent total after 50 overs.

Steve Smith and Alex Carey's respective knocks of 85 and 46 proved vital in otherwise disappointing performance with the bat as they failed to play a full quota of 50 overs, and managing just 223 runs. This score wasn't expected to be a cakewalk for England as New Zealand defended 240 successfully against a formidable Indian side.

With title-decider set to be played at Lord's on July 14, the Kane Williamson and Eoin Morgan will fight for their respective countries' maiden World Cup title. This will be England's third final appearance in the quadrennial event and their first since 1992.

Chris Woakes was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his efficient bowling figures of 3/20. The English skipper was all praise after his team's comprehensive victory over the Ashes rival. Below is an excerpt from his post-match interview:

“I’d like to thank the fans – we’ve had unbelievable support. Edgbaston has always been very kind to us, but our support today has been exemplary. We took a lot of confidence from the last two group games. We set the tone from ball one, and when we got on top we made Australia pay a little bit."

Catch some of the best Twitter reactions below.

The best thing for our beautiful game, a 1st time winner! Congrats to the players and fans of England and New Zealand. #CWC19 — Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) July 11, 2019

I’m guessing of of this cameraman is australian and the other isn’t 😂😂#ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/0WZ4PSqSv0 — Sharjeel Ahmad (@Sharjee_l3) July 11, 2019

Wow .. We are going to get to see England at Lords in a World Cup Final .. #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 11, 2019

England annihilated Australia.

Out-bowled them.

Out-batted them.

Out-fielded them.

Only thing the Aussies did better than us was win the toss.

Congrats ⁦@Eoin16⁩ & his brilliant team. A stunning performance. #ENGvAUS 🏏👊💪👍 pic.twitter.com/tlMD41ekTx — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 11, 2019

England. Wow. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 11, 2019

‘Mate, You think England knocked you out? Remember why you ended up playing them today 😂’#ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/WCLcQAZf26 — Rohit Swain (@rhtswn) July 11, 2019

Beautiful #WeAreEngland

Just Beautiful 🏏 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 11, 2019

Congratulations to England on beating Australia and winning the semi-finals . Must be a cracking game at Lords where a first time World Champion will be crowned #EngvAus — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 11, 2019

9,969 days of waiting... and now we can't wait for Sunday. — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 11, 2019

So we are going to have a first time World Champion ! Well played England! Looking forward to Lord’s #ENGvAUS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 11, 2019