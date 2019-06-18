World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Eoin Morgan demolishes Rashid Khan and Afghanistan
The World Cup clash between England and Afghanistan was expected to be one-sided. England lived up to their billing of favourites by thrashing Afghanistan by 150 runs. This win took England to the top of the table, as the hosts look in a fantastic position to qualify for the semifinals. On the other hand, Afghanistan are virtually out of the tournament as they have lost five out of five matches.
Chasing a score of 398 was always going to be out of reach for Afghanistan. After losing his opening partner early, Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib launched a counter-attack on English bowlers. When he got out, Rahmat Shah and Hasmatullah Shahidi tried to anchor the innings.
Asghar Afghan played a good inning but the minnows never looked like chasing the score. Shahidi played well but he missed out on a century as Jofra Archer dismissed him with a slower ball. From there on, it just seemed a formality as Afghanistan scored 247 for the loss of eight wickets
Earlier in the day, the makeshift opening combination of James Vince and Jonny Bairstow gave a steady start to their team. Bairstow was unlucky to miss out on a century as he got out for 90. Joe Root built a good partnership with his captain Eoin Morgan who was at his devastating best.
Morgan scored a brilliant century as he came down hard on Afghanistan bowlers. The left-hander broke the record of most sixes in ODI innings as he hit 17 sixes in his innings of 148 off 71 balls. Moeen Ali played a great cameo as he scored 31 off nine balls to take England's score close to 400.
The England captain Eoin Morgan was the star of the day as he hit sixes for fun. Morgan scored a century with just sixes as he scored 102 runs with the big hits. The left-hander came down hard on Afghanistan's best bowler, Rashid Khan who conceded more than 100 runs.
Let us see what Twitter had to say about England's dominating win.