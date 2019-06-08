World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Jason Roy's mammoth century helps England beat Bangladesh
England got a wake-up call in the last match when they were beaten by Pakistan in the World Cup. The hosts knew that they could not afford to make the same mistakes against Bangladesh. On the other hand, Bangladesh knew they had a tough task on hand but they must have been high on confidence on the back of good performances in the first two matches.
Earlier in the day, Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first. England got off to a fantastic start as Johnny Bairstow and Jason Roy put up an opening stand of 128 runs. Jason Roy kicked on as he seemed determined to score a big hundred to help the cause of his team.
The right-handed batsman scored 153 runs off just 121 balls to put his team in a great position. Jos Buttler scored a quickfire 64 off just 44 balls and built a good partnership with his captain Eoin Morgan. After a mini-collapse, cameos from Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett helped England set a target of 387 for Bangladesh.
When you are chasing a huge score, you need a good start but Bangladesh openers failed to do that. Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim built a 106 run partnership to give hope to the Asian team. Once this partnership was broken, no other Bangladeshi batsman was able to stay at the crease for a long time.
Shakib Al Hasan was brilliant as he completed his century but he did not get any support from the other end. Ben Stokes took the wicket of Shakib to put an end to any hopes of Bangladesh chasing the score. The all-rounder took three wickets giving away just 20 runs as England registered a convincing win.
Eventually, England won by 106 runs to put their campaign back on track. On the other hand, Bangladesh have suffered two losses in a row and they must do something to keep their hopes of qualifying for semifinals alive.
