World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Jason Roy's mammoth century helps England beat Bangladesh

Jason Roy scored his third 150+ score in ODIs

England got a wake-up call in the last match when they were beaten by Pakistan in the World Cup. The hosts knew that they could not afford to make the same mistakes against Bangladesh. On the other hand, Bangladesh knew they had a tough task on hand but they must have been high on confidence on the back of good performances in the first two matches.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first. England got off to a fantastic start as Johnny Bairstow and Jason Roy put up an opening stand of 128 runs. Jason Roy kicked on as he seemed determined to score a big hundred to help the cause of his team.

The right-handed batsman scored 153 runs off just 121 balls to put his team in a great position. Jos Buttler scored a quickfire 64 off just 44 balls and built a good partnership with his captain Eoin Morgan. After a mini-collapse, cameos from Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett helped England set a target of 387 for Bangladesh.

When you are chasing a huge score, you need a good start but Bangladesh openers failed to do that. Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim built a 106 run partnership to give hope to the Asian team. Once this partnership was broken, no other Bangladeshi batsman was able to stay at the crease for a long time.

Shakib Al Hasan was brilliant as he completed his century but he did not get any support from the other end. Ben Stokes took the wicket of Shakib to put an end to any hopes of Bangladesh chasing the score. The all-rounder took three wickets giving away just 20 runs as England registered a convincing win.

Eventually, England won by 106 runs to put their campaign back on track. On the other hand, Bangladesh have suffered two losses in a row and they must do something to keep their hopes of qualifying for semifinals alive.

Let us see what Twitter had to say about this convincing English performance.

In my position as man on sofa watching England, not for the first time I’m thinking that a player of Jason Roy’s prodigious talent must be able to transfer those skills to test cricket. If Warner can, Roy should. — David Gower (@David215Gower) June 8, 2019

Jason Roy's innings in numbers:

153 runs

121 balls

14 fours

5 sixes

1 umpire flattened#bbccricket — Matthew Conroy (@MattConroy6) June 8, 2019

Highest individual score for England in WC



158 A Strauss v Ind Bengaluru 2011

153 JASON ROY v Ban Cardiff 2019

137 D Amiss v Ind Lord's 1975

131 K Fletcher v NZ Nottingham 1975

130 D Gower v SL Taunton 1983#ENGvBAN #CWC19 #WeAreEngland — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 8, 2019

Sorry for being so wrong with that prediction this morning.

Bangladesh had ZERO chance by bowling first!



ZERO, ZERO, ZERO!



To beat England, you have to bat first and score 340+. — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 8, 2019

It’ll be very hard to defeat England when they bat first....unless the conditions are offering exaggerated lateral movement to pacers. They should bat first every time they win the toss.... #CWC19 #EngvBan — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 8, 2019

England score in last 7 ODIs:



373/3

359/4

341/7

351/9

311/8

334/9

386/6



First team to record a seven consecutive 300+ scores! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 8, 2019

Shakib is amongst the proper ATGs of Cricket. He was just born in a team which isnt on his level otherwise he'd be praised as much as Ben Stokes — M. Sarosh Ebrahim (@msarosh) June 8, 2019