World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts to India's new away jersey | India vs England

Team India's new away jersey

There is a lot of hype surrounding the upcoming encounter between India and England as part of the World Cup 2019. These are the top two ranked teams in the ICC ODI rankings and the clash is certain to give rise to some unmatched entertainment.

Apart from the quality of cricket, there is another reason to look forward to this match.The Indian team will be sporting a new away jersey for the first time in this tournament. This has been carried out in accordance with the new ICC rule which came into effect before the commencement of the tournament.

The new rule states that all the teams need to arrange for two different coloured kits for an ICC tournament. Only hosts are given the right to wear the jersey of their choice, but there is a catch. If hosts want to wear a jersey of their choice, they would have to sport that jersey throughout the tournament.

"For televised ICC events, all participating teams will be required to provide for two different coloured kits, except for the host country who has a preference in the choice of colour and may, if it chooses to do so, provide only one coloured kit to be worn in all matches throughout the event. In advance of the event, the teams will be notified which coloured kit will be worn in each match." ICC rule states according to India Today.

Indian cricket team recently released the jersey on their official account on Instagram. After BCCI revealed the away jersey, the members of the Indian team have constantly made their presence felt on social media, posting pictures of themselves sporting the orange-dominated jersey.

Since then, the news has spread like wildfire and there has been a constant inflow of tweets, with a number of cricket fans and pundits giving their views on the jersey. While some have shown their appreciation for the color of the outfit, others have drawn comparisons to various other existing designs.

Let us see how Twitter reacted to the away jersey release.

Colour jo bhi ho ... jersey India ki honi chahiye bass 🙏🙌 Proud and grateful to be a part of this extraordinary side ! Jai mata di 🇮🇳🙌 pic.twitter.com/Lc80Kyeffw — Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) June 29, 2019

orange is the new blue! first look at the 'away' jersey india will be wearing on sunday against england via @Nike - looks quite spiffy! #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/HYG7A1bjfI — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 28, 2019

This is a smart looking jersey. A feeling of being young, energetic, bold. That’s what India & the Indian Team is.

Wonder if we can make this regular. pic.twitter.com/UqS44sexzl — Yusuf Unjhawala 🇮🇳 (@YusufDFI) June 28, 2019

Which one is your all time favorite jerseys?



Like-2003

Rt-2019#BleedOrange pic.twitter.com/XXSzLEqXG6 — Babubhaiyaa (@Xposer8) June 28, 2019

I like the new blue and orange Indian cricket team shirt.. not sure what’s the fuss all about? remember, no party, ideology or individual has a monopoly over any colour.. so #BleedOrange pic.twitter.com/Wo5SkBWTdD — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 28, 2019

I don't agree to #BleedOrange



Why is India not playing #BleedBlue ?



There have been so many matches where both teams played in same colour Jersey.



Even otherwise, cricket isn't football.



When teams can play in whites in test matches, why is India sacrificing blue for England? — Ganeshan (@ganeshan_iyer) June 28, 2019

This jersey is very much closer to the jersey worn by #TeamIndia in 1994 NZ tour.#BleedOrange pic.twitter.com/ELcTnX6wS5 — Femoneyst (@Uglybuoy) June 28, 2019

The new India 'away' strip from Nike. I like it! Thanks @gauravkalra75! pic.twitter.com/GXPZiFHhEt — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 28, 2019