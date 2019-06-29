×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch could break Graeme Smith’s all-time record 

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
223   //    29 Jun 2019, 15:56 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

What’s the story?

Indian captain Virat Kohli could become the first captain in the history of World Cup cricket to register five consecutive scores of fifty runs or more. He currently has four scores on the trot in the ongoing World Cup, and is the joint record holder along with former South African captain Graeme Smith and current Australian skipper Aaron Finch.

In case you didn’t know...

Kohli has been very consistent in the tournament in England and has scored half-centuries against Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan and West Indies. Although, he hasn’t crossed the 3-figure mark yet but his contributions have been vital in ensuring India’s unbeaten campaign.

He was adjudged the Man of the Match in India’s facile win over West Indies in Manchester on Thursday. Kohli has scores of 72, 67, 77 and 82 in his last four innings.

The heart of the matter

Kohli is currently tied with Smith who had made the scores in the 2007 edition. Finch too has been in the form of his life and already has 3 fifties and 2 hundreds to his name in this World Cup.

Finch is just 4 runs behind fellow opening partner David Warner, who is the leading run scorer of this tournament with exactly 500 runs to his name. Kohli finds himself 9th on the list, having accumulated 316 runs from just 5 innings. Finch can break Smith’s record even before Kohli if he can cross the 50-run mark in Australia’s match against rivals New Zealand on Saturday.

What’s next?

While Smith’s record will be in danger, Finch and Kohli's runs will be important to maintain the winning momentum and confidence ahead of the knockout rounds. If Finch fails to get past fifty on Saturday, Kohli will have the chance to break Smith’s record on Sunday in India’s blockbuster clash against England at Edgbaston.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Aaron Finch Virat Kohli Records India Cricket World Cup Team Australia Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch And Eoin Morgan Pick favourites for the ICC 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Star players you didn't know played in the World Cup 2019 and U19 World Cup together
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: One all-time captaincy record Virat Kohli might break at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 records Virat Kohli might break in this tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Week 3 - Best playing XI of the week
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India vs Australia, Match preview
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup Stats: Centuries on World Cup debut
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Kumar Sangakkara reveals who can break his record for most consecutive ODI centuries
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli breaks record held by Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Australia captain Aaron Finch on World Cup test against India | Press conference video
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Yesterday
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Today, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Pakistan
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Today, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us