World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli breaks the record held by Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara

Virat Kohli gets another record credited to his name

While batting against the West Indies on Thursday, Virat Kohli went past Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara to become the fastest cricketer to get to 20000 runs in international cricket.

Lara and Sachin held the record for many years now. Both of them got to the feat in 453 innings and Virat got there significantly faster, taking only 417 innings.

India have been on a roll in the ongoing World Cup. The team hasn’t lost a single game so far and is currently third on the points table, despite playing the least number of matches.

Leading the side against West Indies, Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat first. He came on to the crease in the 6th over as Rohit Sharma was caught by Shai Hope off the delivery of Kemar Roach.

He looked in good touch and started rotating the strike, kept the scoreboard ticking. His partnership with KL Rahul was going well before the latter fell to a beautiful delivery by Jason Holder. Kohli was joined by Vijay Shankar with whom he got things going and got the feat in the 25th over of the match.

Mt. 20k scaled! @imVkohli becomes the quickest batsman to make 20,000 international runs. He is the third Indian after @sachin_rt and Rahul Dravid to achieve this feat.😎👏🏾 #TeamIndia #CWC19 #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/s8mn9sgaap — BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2019

Prior to this match, he had 19,963 runs in his bag and needed just 37 runs more to get to the pole position. His 417 innings include 131 in Tests, 224* in ODIs and 62 in T20Is so far and this record of his is here to stay as there is no other active player anywhere near the Indian captain.

Virat's record will be left untouched for now

Having led the team from the front, Virat will look to beat Windies and stay unbeaten in the tournament.