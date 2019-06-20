World Cup 2019: Weather forecast for India vs Afghanistan clash in Southampton

India v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

What’s the story?

If recent weather reports are to be believed, rain will not play any part in the clash between India and Afghanistan in Southampton on Saturday.

In case you didn’t know...

The ongoing cricket World Cup has already been the most rain-affected tournament in the history of the sport. The ICC have been criticised for not keeping reserve days for the group stage fixtures.

India have started their World Cup campaign strongly, winning three out of their opening four games. They are yet to lose a match, but had to share points with New Zealand as the match was abandoned due to heavy rain. In their last game, India beat their arch-rivals Pakistan by 89 runs via Duckworth–Lewis method. Rain continuously hampered play and the second innings of the match was shortened by 10 overs.

On the other hand, Afghanistan are yet to win a game in this World Cup and are presently rock-bottom in the points table. They have lost all the five matches they have played so far, and it goes without saying that India will be overwhelming favourites when the two teams meet on Saturday.

The heart of the matter

If weather forecasts are to be believed, the conditions will remain mostly sunny till 12 PM BST (4.30 PM IST) on Saturday. Although the weather is expected to turn cloudy, there is no hint of rainfall. The temperature is expected to be bewtween 20 degrees Celsius to 13 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather reports, it is unlikely that rain will play any part during India's clash with Afghanistan. The news will come as a relief for the cricket fans as they will get to enjoy a full 100-over match in a rain-affected tournament.

What’s next?

While Afghanistan are rock-bottom in the standings, India presently find themselves in fourth spot with seven points from four outings.