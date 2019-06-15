World Cup 2019: Weather prediction for the next five games

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 41 // 15 Jun 2019, 10:20 IST

Four matches have been abandoned due to bad weather in England.

Weather has made all the headlines in England over the past one week as four matches of World Cup 2019 have been abandoned due to rain and wet outfield at the various venues in England. This had led to a huge outcry from cricket fans for better scheduling from the ICC.

Fans across the globe want ICC to have reserve days for all the matches. However, ICC has scheduled reserve days only for the semi-finals and finals. Some fans have not been impressed with the outfield coverage as well. They want the groundsmen to cover the whole ground instead of just the playing square.

With more rain forecasts in the coming days, let us have a look at what the weather gods have in store for us over the coming games.

#1 Australia vs Sri Lanka in London (The Oval) on Saturday

Sri Lanka has already had two matches being abandoned in this campaign and would be delighted to know that the match is not likely to be affected by rain. London has been experiencing rain over the past few days but thankfully the forecast is for periods of clouds amid sunshine. A couple of showers are predicted but they are likely to take place late in the day.

#2 Afghanistan vs South Africa in Cardiff (Sophia Gardens) on Saturday

Cardiff is one of those venues that hasn’t been affected by rain. All three matches that have been played here has produced results. South Africa are in dire straits and have already have one game affected by the rain. Showers are expected in the early part of the day but iit should clear up as the day progresses and we are likely to have a full game on our hands.

#3 India vs Pakistan in Manchester (Old Trafford) on Sunday

The biggest clash of this World Cup takes place in Manchester on Sunday. India were forced to share points at Trent Bridge owing to incessant rain. Pakistan are in a spot of bother after losing two games and having one abandoned due to rain.

It has been raining during the past one week in Manchester but on the bright side, sun is expected to be out on Saturday. The forecast for Sunday is also quite positive, at least till late afternoon when light showers is expected. Accuweather predicts that it will be overcast throughout the day, with rainfall expected as the day progresses.

#4 Bangladesh vs West Indies in Taunton (Copper Associates Ground) on Monday

Both the teams know that a washout would significantly diminish their chances of going through. Thankfully, the weather is expected to relent and weather forecast is for sunny spells throughout the day. Some clouds may appear later in the day but they are unlikely to yield rain.

#5 Afghanistan vs England in Manchester (Old Trafford) on Tuesday

England head into the contest as strong favorites and would be hoping that rain does not forces them to share points with Afghanistan. According to BBC Weather, Tuesday will likely be mainly dry and bright, and warmer than of late, but there is a risk of rain later in the day.