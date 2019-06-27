×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Why India has the most lethal bowling attack in the tournament

Sourya Chowdhury
ANALYST
Feature
392   //    27 Jun 2019, 23:41 IST

Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami

For the first time in recent memory, India have brought a squad to the World Cup where the bowling unit looks much stronger than its batting counterpart. It's surprising, but true.

Sure, India do boast of the best batsman in the world in their captain Virat Kohli and a modern legend of the game in opener Rohit Sharma; they have a true master of the game batting lower down, in MS Dhoni; and a swashbuckling striker in Hardik Pandya coming further down. But as the emphatic 125-run win over West Indies suggests, India probably pack more punch in their sublime bowling repertoire.

Versatility

India have covered all bases when it comes to finalizing the shape of their attack. Two impressive spinners in top form, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, are complemented by the aggressive pace of World No. 1 Jasprit Bumrah and the highly-impressive Mohammed Shami.

Shami in particular has been devastating since coming into the team following first-choice Bhuvneshwar Kumar's injury. He picked up a match-winning hat-trick against Afghanistan and a 4/16 against West Indies to clinch another win.

Wicket-taking medium pace options are provided by Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar, while Kedar Jadhav is a canny off-spinner capable of breaking partnerships. Chahal is a clever leggie while Yadav bowls the unconventional chinaman; with so many dimensions to the attack, India most definitely have the most versatile bowling lineup out there.

Economical wicket-takers

Yes, you read that right! Bumrah picked up figures of 2/9 from his six overs today, while Shami got his four at an economy rate of 2.53. Their tight bowling at the death ensured victory against Afghanistan, while the two again shackled the power-hitters of the Windies as the wickets started tumbling.

Kuldeep, himself bowled nine overs but did not concede more that four runs an over - while also picking up a wicket.

The bowlers were instrumental in recording a facile win today. West Indies bat really deep, but the early pressure along with regular strikes ensured that they were never in the chase.

Also, India have bowled out a side for the second consecutive match. They are not content to merely contain the batsmen but are potent enough to claim wickets - a spirit encouraged by the attacking fields set by Kohli.

Advertisement

Bench strength

Yes, India pack a lot of firepower in their unused batsmen with Dinesh Karthik and Risabh Pant warming the bench. But don't forget that Ravindra Jadeja, a quality left-arm spinner and attacking batsmen, and now Bhuvneshwar Kumar, one of the world's premier swing bowlers, are also not playing.

Bhuvneshwar was India's first choice and had prevented Shami from coming into the team early on; his return from injury will give India an enjoyable selection headache. They also have the option of playing five bowlers if the conditions demand that, with an extra frontline pacer or spinner.

Why the bowling attack is so important for India

India piled on the runs in two big wins against Australia and Pakistan but when the going got tough, chinks in the middle and lower-middle order were exposed. The bowlers, however, has been unbelievably consistent, performing in every game and winning matches on their own

They might win some more as we enter the business end of the tournament. That's as important a safeguard as any that Kohli could have asked for.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Yuzvendra Chahal
Advertisement
World Cup 2019, West Indies vs India: Why India are likely to have too much firepower for the Caribbean side
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 34, India vs West Indies: 2 reasons why India will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, India Vs West Indies: Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for West Indies
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Three West Indian players India should watch out
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 34, India vs West Indies Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, India vs West Indies: 5 West Indies players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies (27th June'19): When and where to watch live streaming, telecast details, live score | World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Six tournament debutants who can light up the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar gives his verdict on the Bhuvneshwar-Shami debate ahead of the West Indies clash
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why Rishabh Pant should be included in the playing XI against West Indies
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Yesterday
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Today
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us