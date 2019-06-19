World Cup 2019: Joe Root equals the record of being involved in most 100+ partnerships

Satvik Pandey FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 117 // 19 Jun 2019, 11:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Joe Root has been involved in 5 century stand in this World Cup so far

What’s the story?

In the 24th fixture of the World Cup 2019 between England and Afghanistan, Joe Root stitched a 189-run partnership with captain Eoin Morgan that helped the former equal the record of being involved in most 100+ run partnerships in a single World Cup edition.

In case you didn’t know…

Prior to this match, Joe Root was involved in three 100+ run partnerships in the World Cup and was just behind Tillakaratne Dilshan (2015) and Javed Miandad (1992), who had five partnerships to their name.

Heart of the matter

In what was a run feast for the English batsman, Joe Root stepped in the 10th over when England were at 45 for the loss of one wicket. He started off steadily but gave full support to Jonny Bairstow, who was already at the crease when Root had come in to bat. The duo laid a platform with a 119-run stand before Bairstow departed after scoring 90.

Eon Morgan walked in and along with Root, took the bowlers apart as the duo put together a whirlwind 189-run stand from just 101 balls, including thwarting Rashid Khan for the most expensive figures in World Cup history.

The partnership was finally broken when Root miscued a delivery by Gulbadin Naib straight to long on, where it was caught by Rahmat Shah. Root missed out on a well-deserved century, but his innings of 88 runs led him to the record of being involved in the most number of century stands in a single edition of the World Cup.

Root now shares the pole position with Javed Miandad and Tillakaratne Dilshan who had been involved in the same number of partnerships, in the 1992 and 2015. With the tournament just half-way through, Root will look to add to this record and stengthen England's path for a World Cup win.

What’s next?

Joe Root has looked in some stunning touch in this World Cup with 376 runs from five matches at an average of 91.75. The ace batsman's form will be a key component of England's campaign in the upcoming matches.