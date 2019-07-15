×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup final 2019: A dive, a deflection, delirium and despair

Shashwat Kumar
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
163   //    15 Jul 2019, 17:41 IST

England lifted their maiden Cricket World Cup on Sunday
England lifted their maiden Cricket World Cup on Sunday

Back in 2016, the British Isles were witness to one of the most titanic sporting fairy tales ever. Leicester City, the rank outsiders, stunned one and all on their way to an unprecedented Premier League triumph, indicating that the sporting gods are kind and considerate enough to accommodate such narratives, sometimes.

Three years later, New Zealand, cricket’s perennial underdogs yet counter-punchers, found themselves within a whisker of world cricketing domination. Incredibly, that too was happening on English soil and against a nation that has seen its fair share of sporting fables.

Yet, they came unstuck when Ben Stokes’ bat (literally) got in the way and turned the tide in England’s favour. And in a matter of moments, cricket had portrayed that it has a cruel side to it, after all.

A New Zealand throw deflected off Stokes and went to the boundary in the final over
A New Zealand throw deflected off Stokes and went to the boundary in the final over

The event happened in the 50th over of England’s innings when the Three Lions required 9 runs off 3 balls. Stokes was the man on strike and he smeared the delivery towards Martin Guptill at deep mid-wicket. The fielder swooped up the ball cleanly and took aim at the striker’s end, the place where the English all-rounder was stretching every muscle to get to. In order to make his ground, Stokes brought out the extravagant dive and the ball inadvertently deflected off his bat and trickled towards the boundary. England were awarded six runs in the process and their target was suddenly reduced to 3 runs off 2 balls.

A hand of apology from the Englishman was his first reaction and Kane Williamson too raised his arms in shock more than hope. Yet, the damage had been done by then. Inevitably, that overthrow led to a furore across the globe with many questioning the umpire’s call to bestow two runs upon the hosts, in addition to the boundary. However, that is where the catch lies and after the dust has settled on the frenetic final, one feels that that outcome could’ve been altered. 

In accordance with Law 19.8, which pertains to ‘overthrows or wilful act of fielder’, the number of runs added to the boundary should be equal to the number of runs completed at the point of the throw in addition to the run in progress at the point when the throw is released. And unfortunately for the umpires, footage shows that Adil Rashid and Stokes hadn’t crossed each other for the second run when Guptill took aim at the stumps.  

However, while the easy option would be to blame Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus and the likes, the cricketing top brass could do well to identify the crux of the problem, which in this case, seems to be the ambiguity of the laws that govern the game.

A few months ago, similar uproar in an interpretation of the laws took centre stage when Ravichandran Ashwin decided to ‘Mankad’ Jos Buttler in the Indian Premier League. Thus, highlighting that such scenarios run the risk of dominating the back pages unless looked after properly.

Advertisement

Umpiring is the most thankless job in cricket and to be fair to them, they aren’t really being helped by the open-ended nature of the laws that they are being asked to implement on the field. Hence, with such drama unfolding in the planet’s biggest cricketing encounter, one feels the time could be ripe for slight tweaks which make the rules a lot more spotless.

As for the World Cup final, it certainly smacks of irony. A match which contained several moments of sheer genius could now be remembered for a deflection that was the source of delirium for one side and despair for the other.

New Zealand fell agonisingly short of the mark in the final
New Zealand fell agonisingly short of the mark in the final

Stokes’ magical innings, Lockie Ferguson’s brilliant spell of fast bowling or Jofra Archer’s nerveless display could yet slip into the wilderness. England’s fearless avengers and New Zealand’s persevering warriors could all play a bit-part role when looking back at the final, years down the line. And that, should lead one to introspect how it all veered towards the said conclusion.

After all, no one likes a fairy tale to go awry, just because the backdrop and the characters weren’t developed well enough. 

Funnily though, of all the possible climaxes for a World Cup finale, the one that panned out on Sunday came to fruition. And one reckons that even the great Dr. Strange might not have been able to predict such an ending among the 14 million possibilities he envisaged. 

But then again, hasn’t sport taught us to expect the unexpected, always?  

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket New Zealand Cricket Kane Williamson Ben Stokes
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Three reasons why New Zealand lost the final against England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 Final: Twitter lashes out at ICC for their rules to decide the winner after a tied super over
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 Final: Will be apologizing for the controversial overthrow for the rest of my life, says Ben Stokes
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 Final, New Zealand vs England: Why New Zealand will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 : Most Runs Scored | Who will be the top scorer by end of World Cup?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 reasons why England are likely to win the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England and New Zealand Combined XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: The Final, England vs New Zealand - Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head to Head Stats & Predicted Playing 11
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Final, Eng vs NZ - England's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 Final: New Zealand vs England Stats Highlights: 5 Unknown Facts | Cricket World Cup 2019 Final Match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 315/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul
IND 314/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 286/10 (48.0 ov)
India won by 28 runs
IND VS BAN live score
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul
ENG 305/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 186/10 (45.0 ov)
England won by 119 runs
ENG VS NZ live score
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul
WI 311/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 288/10 (50.0 ov)
West Indies won by 23 runs
WI VS AFG live score
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul
PAK 315/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 221/10 (44.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 94 runs
PAK VS BAN live score
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul
SL 264/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 265/3 (43.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
SL VS IND live score
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul
RSA 325/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 315/10 (49.5 ov)
South Africa won by 10 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul
NZ 239/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 221/10 (49.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 18 runs
NZ VS IND live score
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul
AUS 223/10 (49.0 ov)
ENG 226/2 (32.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
AUS VS ENG live score
Final | Yesterday
NZ 241/8 & 15/1 (1.0 ov)
ENG 241/10 & 15/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (England won the one-over eliminator)
NZ VS ENG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us