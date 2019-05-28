×
Cricket World Cup History: 5 batsmen with the most 50-plus scores across all editions

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
122   //    28 May 2019, 02:04 IST

Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar

The ICC Cricket World Cup is the grandest stage of them all as far as the sport is concerned. It is performances at this stage that enhance a cricketer’s legend and add to his aura.

Over the 11 editions of the World Cup, several great cricketers have enshrined their place in the annals of history with their ethereal performances at cricket’s showpiece event.

Indians all over the world will remember Kapil Dev’s 175 more than any other knock of his, because that knock saved India from a precarious 17/5 and helped them register a crucial win in the 1983 World Cup against Zimbabwe.

Among the various gems that Sachin Tendulkar conjured in his glittering career, his 98 against arch rivals Pakistan sits right at the top, because it came at cricket’s marquee event, in the 2003 edition.

Adam Gilchrist’s 149 in the 2007 edition propelled Australia to their third consecutive World Cup trophy. This knock of his will sit as the crown jewel, because it came in the final of the 2007 World Cup.

In this article, let us look at five batsman who have the most 50-plus scores in World Cup history.

Note: Even though Herschelle Gibbs, Ab De Villiers and Jacques Kallis have 10 scores of 50 or more each, only Gibbs and De Villiers make the cut because they achieved the mark in fewer innings.

#5 Herschelle Gibbs: 10 scores Of 50+

Gibbs is the only batsman to smash 6 sixes in an over in World Cup cricket
Gibbs is the only batsman to smash 6 sixes in an over in World Cup cricket

At 5th place is South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs. Gibbs played 23 innings for South Africa across 3 editions of the World Cup, and scored 1067 runs at an average of 56.15. The dashing right-handed batsman also scored 2 hundreds and 8 fifties, thus taking his tally to 10 scores of 50 or more.

Gibbs will forever be remembered for the 6 sixes he smashed in an over against the Netherlands in the 2007 edition of the World Cup.

RECORD

Innings:23; Runs:1067; Average: 56.15; 100s:2; 50s:8

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Ricky Ponting
