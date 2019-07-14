World Cup Live Cricket Score: Ball by Ball Commentary, Scorecard, Live Update| ENG vs NZ WC Final 2019

Karthik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 11 // 14 Jul 2019, 13:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

England v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

A new World Cup champion would be crowned after a long gap of 23 years when England take on New Zealand at the Home of Cricket, Lord's in London on July 14th, Sunday at 3.00 pm IST

Follow live scorecard and Ball by Ball commentary on Sportskeeda

After a minor hiccup during the league phase, pre-tournament favourites and hosts England stormed back to their very best in order to qualify for the final. The return of Jason Roy from a hamstring injury, in particular, has been the key influencer in England's recent performances. His opening partner, Jonny Bairstow has also been in top-notch form after notching centuries against India and New Zealand.

Bowling wise, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer have starred for the team with early wickets. Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett and Adil Rashid have all complemented each other with contrasting ways of stifling the batsmen to get wickets.

On the other hand, New Zealand who were given minimal chances to reach the final put on a terrific bowling performance to upset India in the semi-final. However, they still seem to have problems with only Kane Williamson taking the bulk of responsibility to score runs.

Their bowling attack, as was witnessed against india, is in much better health. They have one of the best bowlers, Trent Boult in their arsenal. The left-arm fast bowler will look to use the famous Lord's slope to his advantage. It would be wise to look back at England's league stage fixture against Australia where they struggled against the duo of Jason Behrendorff and Mitchell Starc.

The star of the show against India, Matt Henry seems to be getting back to his best after some average performances earlier in the tournament. Meanwhile, Lockie Ferguson will continue to be the middle-overs enforcer and Mitchell Santner will be looked at for his frugal ten-overs spell.

In the league stage fixture, England smashed New Zealand by a huge margin of 119 runs and will rightly enter the final as a huge favourite. Overall, in World Cup cricket, New Zealand have an edge with five wins when compared to England's four.

New Zealand will hope to take some inspiration from that and upset the odds to lift their first-ever World Cup. They reached the final in the last World Cup too and would be raring to go one better this time. All in all, this proves to be an exciting battle between two superb teams. Follow this World Cup on Sportskeeda.