WTC Final: 3 New Zealand batsmen to watch out for

In exactly a month from now, India will lock horns with New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) Final at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Before that, New Zealand are set to play a two-match Test series against England, which begins on June 2 at Lord's, followed by the second game on June 10 in Edgbaston.

New Zealand have arrived in England on the back of an undefeated summer at home, winning all four Test matches. While their potent bowling attack has often attracted the most attention, New Zealand also have a few quality batsmen in their ranks.

On that note, let's take a look at three New Zealand batsmen to watch out for in the upcoming WTC final against India.

#3 BJ Watling

BJ Watling is set to retire after the WTC final.

The 35-year-old BJ Watling recently announced that he would retire after the WTC final, so he would like to end his career on a high. During his near decade-long career with New Zealand, Watling has played 73 Test matches, scoring 3773 runs at an average of 38.11.

The New Zealand wicketkeeper has scored eight centuries and 19 half-centuries in the longest format of the game. Since his debut, nobody else has scored more runs than Watling while batting at no. 6 or lower. With his dogged, patient and resolute approach, Watling tends to thrive on throwing bowlers off their lengths before making merry.

Watling will leave the game having represented New Zealand more than 100 times

One of his standout performances came against India in January 2014 when Watling (124) featured in a then-record sixth-wicket stand of 352 runs with his captain Brendon McCullum. However, Watling has not had a significant impact against India since then, especially away from home.

Under neutral conditions, which might favour Watling's style of batting, the veteran New Zealand wicketkeeper has the opportunity to bow out on a high Watling would be determined to leave his mark before hanging his boots.

#2 Tom Latham

Tom Latham will look to continue his fine form at the top of the order for New Zealand.

The Christchurch-born Tom Latham made his Test debut against India in 2014 and has been an integral part of the New Zealand set-up since then. In 56 Test matches played so far, the left-hander has scored 3929 runs at a healthy average of 42.25.

During India's tour of New Zealand in 2020, Latham scored 122 runs in four innings at an average of 40.7. With India struggling to come to terms with New Zealand's pace battery, Latham's stability at the top ensured the hosts won the series rather comfortably.

Latham has been an old school top-order batsman for New Zealand in Test cricket. His ability to see off the new ball and set himself up for the long haul means he is an integral part of the New Zealand batting order.

With a scintillating unbeaten innings of 264 against Sri Lanka in 2018, Tom Latham etched his name in the history books by recording the highest Test score by any player carrying their bat through the innings.

*NEW WORLD RECORD*



Tom Latham hit 264 not out for New Zealand against Sri Lanka.



The highest score by anyone carrying their bat in the history of Test cricket.



An incredible knock.#NZvsSL pic.twitter.com/hmYBc7hbxE — bet365 (@bet365) December 17, 2018

In his last five innings, Tom Latham has scored 203 runs at an average of 40.6. The in-form New Zealand batsman could undoubtedly be one to watch out for in the WTC final against India next month.

#1 Kane Williamson (New Zealand captain)

Kane Williamson will look to lead New Zealand from the front in the WTC final.

It is perhaps no surprise that New Zealand captain Kane Williamson could be one of the key players for his team in the upcoming WTC final against India next month. In his storied career so far, Williamson has played 83 Tests, scoring 7115 runs at a staggering average of 54.31.

Interestingly, Williamson made his Test debut against India in 2010 and has amassed two centuries and four half-centuries against Virat Kohli and co. In 11 Test matches against the Men in Blue, the New Zealand captain has scored 728 runs at an average of 36.4.

In the four Tests, New Zealand have played since the COVID-19 outbreak, Kane Williamson has scored 639 runs in only four innings. He scored 251 against West Indies and followed that up with a century and another double ton against Pakistan a few weeks later.

🤩 Kane Williamson hit 251 runs in the first #NZvWI Test – his highest score in international cricket.



He also finished top-scorer for the series with just THAT single innings 😮



Is he the greatest player in the last decade?



Vote for him 👉 https://t.co/Ib6lqGqUOi pic.twitter.com/CmP1k9lT3T — ICC (@ICC) December 15, 2020

Kane Williamson has been hampered by injury recently, so the England series will provide a stern test of his fitness. Nevertheless, the New Zealand captain is known to be a player who thrives under pressure. So the WTC final could be the ideal platform for him to help New Zealand win their first ICC trophy in any format.