Yashasvi Jaiswal's 209 or Ollie Pope's 196 - which was the better innings?

The India-England five-match Test series is only at its infant stage, with two days of the second Test completed. Yet, fans have already been treated to two of the best Test knocks in recent times by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ollie Pope.

England's one-drop batter Pope stole the show in the first Test in Hyderabad with his 196 in their second essay that helped the side pull off a memorable 28-run victory.

Meanwhile, India's young sensation, Yashasvi Jaiswal, was not to be left behind, as he compiled a scintillating 209 in India's first innings of the second Test. The duo have set the series on fire with their masterful batting displays that overcame several hurdles that beg the question of which of the two knocks has been better.

While the operative word 'better' can be preferential, looking at it through the lenses of several parameters can help determine how the knocks stack up against each other.

On that note, let us break down Jaiswal and Pope's masterclasses by various degree-of-difficulty factors in order of priority and see which one comes out trumps.

#1 Pitch condition

Pitch condition is arguably the main factor that bears weight when deciding between two incredible knocks. Although the judgment of a wicket is often a product of the performances of the participating players, it is a no-brainer to conclude that the Hyderabad track was more challenging for batters than the Vizag one.

Just that makes Ollie Pope's 196 the winner for this criteria. However, it is a well-known and accepted fact that pitches on the subcontinent deteriorate and become more bowler-friendly as the game progresses.

Considering Pope's knock came on Days 3 and 4 compared to Jaiswal's double-century, built predominantly on a Day 1 track, the former had the staunchest pitch conditions to overcome.

Winner: Ollie Pope

#2 Game situation and the eventual outcome

Another key differentiator to determine the better of the two legendary knocks is the game situation the batter encountered and how the performance impacted the eventual outcome.

While several monumental batting performances have ensued on the opening day or the first innings of Test matches in India, it is not commonplace for a batter to nearly score a double-century in the latter half of the game.

Jaiswal opened the batting on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test, enabling him to play his natural game without the troubles of any variables or game situations. However, the story was quite the opposite for Pope, who came into bat with England facing a 145-run deficit in their second innings.

To bail the visitors out of deep trouble and help them set India a daunting target of 231 meant the English No.3's knock came under substantially more trying circumstances.

And further adding icing to the cake was the fact that Pope's vigil became the difference between the sides as England emerged victorious to take a 1-0 series lead. Meanwhile, the impact of Jaiswal's performance on the final result is still to be determined.

Winner: Ollie Pope

#3 Bowling attack quality

Another massive tick towards Ollie Pope's knock was his facing a considerably better bowling attack in experience and pedigree.

While James Anderson is the most accomplished pacer in Test cricket history, the English specialist spinners had combined experience of three Tests entering the game. Jaiswal's double ton against them pales compared to what Pope had to endure.

The Indian spin attack in the opening game boasted their most successful Test bowling pair in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, along with the ever-threatening Axar Patel.

In addition, they also possess two in-form seamers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. The evident difference in the caliber of the two attacks on Indian pitches swings the pendulum decisively in Pope's favor.

Also enhancing Pope's knock is it being played on conditions alien to those he has been brought up on in England. Meanwhile, Jaiswal is accustomed to batting on the home Indian tracks, making his conquest more natural.

Yet, Jaiswal played the masterful knock in his sixth Test outing, while Pope was in his 39th red-ball game for England during his 196. Nevertheless, barring this parameter, the Englishman triumphs over the Indian youngster in the others.

Winner: Ollie Pope

With no other batter scoring a half-century during their performances, the duo have ensured the series is off to a cracking start with their batsmanship of the highest order.

In conclusion, while there is no denying the quality of both knocks, it is clear as day and night that Ollie Pope's 196 enjoys the upper hand over Yashasvi Jaiswal's 209.

