Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Alastair Cook - comparing their stats after 19 Tests ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's performance with the willow will be crucial for the visitors during the upcoming five-match Test series in England. The left-handed batter made his Test debut during the tour of West Indies in July 2023. However, he has quickly gone on to establish himself as a key member of the red-ball team.

Jaiswal's performance in England will be even more significant in the wake of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's unavailability for the grueling five-match series. Both the senior batters have retired from the red-ball format. Also, while Shubman Gill has been named Team India's new Test captain, he is yet to prove his batting credentials away from home.

Jaiswal has featured in 19 Test matches so far. Ahead of the series against England, we compare his Test stats with that of former England captain and opener Alastair Cook after 19 matches.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Alastair Cook - Who has more runs and a better average after 19 Tests?

In 19 Test matches, Jaiswal has scored 1,798 runs at an impressive average of 52.88. The left-handed batter has scored 712 runs in nine innings against England at an average of 89 during the five-match home series last year.

The 23-year-old has also scored 391 runs during the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in 2024-25. Further, Jaiswal has scored 266 runs in three innings against West Indies, 190 runs in three innings against New Zealand and 189 runs in four innings against Bangladesh.

After 19 Tests, Cook had 1,488 runs to his name at an average of 45.09. Of his 1,488 runs, 403 came in seven innings against Pakistan at an average of 57.57. The former England captain also scored 398 runs in seven innings against West Indies at an average of 56.85, 276 runs in 10 innings against Australia, averaging 27.60, and 236 runs in six innings against India at an average of 47.20.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Alastair Cook - Who has scored more hundreds after 19 Tests?

In 19 Tests, Jaiswal has notched up four hundreds and 10 half-centuries. All his four centuries have been in excess of 150, with two of them crossing the double-hundred mark. The southpaw scored 214* against England in Rajkot, 209 against the same opponent in Visakhapatnam, 171 against West Indies in Roseau on Test debut and 161 against Australia in Perth.

Player Runs HS Average 100s 50s Yashasvi Jaiswal 1,798 214* 52.88 4 10 Alastair Cook 1,488 127 45.09 6 5

(Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Alastair Cook batting stats after 19 Tests)

After 19 Test matches, Cook had notched up six hundreds. His best of 127 came against Pakistan in Manchester in 2006. He also scored 116 against Australia at the WACA in the same year and 106 against West Indies in Manchester. Of his other three Test tons, one each came against Pakistan, West Indies and India.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Alastair Cook - Who has a better record in winning causes after 19 Tests?

Jaiswal has so far featured in nine Test matches that Team India have won. In these games, he has managed a combined tally of 1,166 runs at an average of 77.73. All his four hundreds have come in winning causes. Of his 10 half-centuries, five have come in wins, four in losses and one in a draw.

Player Innings Runs HS Average 100s 50s Yashasvi Jaiswal 16 1,166 214* 67.20 4 5 Alastair Cook 12 579 127 52.63 2 2

(Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Alastair Cook batting stats in winning causes after 19 Tests)

Of his first 19 Tests, Cook featured in seven matches that England won. In 12 innings, he scored 579 runs at an average of 52.63. Of his six Test tons, only two came in wins. Three hundreds were registered in drawn encounters and one in a defeat. Of his five half-centuries, two came in wins and three in draws.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Alastair Cook - Who has a better record away from home after 19 Tests?

Of his first 19 Test matches, Jaiswal played nine matches away from home. In 17 innings, he scored 707 runs at an average of 44.18, with the aid of two hundreds and three fifties.

Of his first 19 Tests, Cook played seven away from home. In 14 innings, he scored 459 runs at an average of 35.30, hitting two hundreds and one half-century.

