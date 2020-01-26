Yuvraj Singh and Wasim Akram to join Bushfire Cricket Bash

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and ex-Pakistan captain Wasim Akram will take part in the Bushfire Cricket Bash next month. They will bolster an already beefed up list as more cricketers and sportsmen from other codes have confirmed their presence for the fundraising match. It will take place just before the Big Bash final on February 8.

The other players who have been included for the match include Phoebe Litchfield, the 16-year-old batter who plays for Sydney Thunder, New South Wales and Australia A, as well as Elyse Villani and Grace Harris.

The other players from outside the realm of cricket include four-time Australian Rules Premiership star Luke Hodge and also there will be the presence of New South Wales State of Origin coach Brad Fittler.

Michael Hussey, Brad Haddin, Andrew Symonds, and Matthew Hayden will walk out to enthrall fans once again.

There have been an earlier confirmation about Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting leading the sides. Last week, Sachin Tendulkar (Ponting XI) and Courtney Walsh (Warne XI) were appointed as coaches of the two sides.

Current playing squad for the Bushfire Cricket Bash Shane Warne (capt), Ricky Ponting (capt), Adam Gilchrist, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Brad Fittler, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Elyse Villani, Grace Harris, Justin Langer, Luke Hodge, Matthew Hayden, Michael Clarke, Mike Hussey, Phoebe Litchfield, Shane Watson, Wasim Akram, Yuvraj Singh.

This Bushfire Cricket Bash is part of a triple-header day of fundraising efforts for the Red Cross in order to extend support to those affected by the devastating bushfires across Australia.

How great is it to have @sachin_rt taking part in the Bushfire Cricket Bash and giving up his time to come out for the cause. Picked the right team to coach too! pic.twitter.com/RVSdy28vO7 — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 21, 2020