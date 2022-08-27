10 best PlayStation Now games on PlayStation Plus

A few months ago, Sony debuted a new PlayStation Plus that combines the previous model with PlayStation Now. Subscribers who purchase PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium, which is currently divided into three tiers, receive access to a wide range of PlayStation titles. While this collection primarily consists of PlayStation 4 games, it also includes a few PlayStation 5 releases, which PlayStation Now does not.

The addition of current-gen titles is likely to be the new PlayStation Plus' most compelling selling point, and the fact that Stray premiered immediately on Sony's service in July implies that more title releases are on the way.

Here are some of the best PlayStation Now games on PlayStation Plus

1) Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

A remake of the most popular franchise Final Fantasy 7 is finally here (Image via Square Enix)

To showcase its dedication to the subscription service, Sony had to blow the doors off the PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra line-up as the first post-launch additions. The line-up largely meets expectations, especially for Square Enix and Ubisoft enthusiasts.

FINAL FANTASY VII @finalfantasyvii



Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second game in the Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy, launches next Winter on PlayStation 5. #FFVII25th The Unknown Journey Will Continue.Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second game in the Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy, launches next Winter on PlayStation 5. #FF7R The Unknown Journey Will Continue.Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second game in the Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy, launches next Winter on PlayStation 5. #FF7R #FFVII25th https://t.co/BNOHy3wyfG

The notable newcomer, aside from a Day One release, is Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade. This JRPG is so fantastic that this title alone is worth a one-month subscription. The Intergrade includes the original game 2020 as well as the Episode Intermission DLC, which adds Yuffie as a featured player. Overall, this bundle should keep people occupied for quite some time, even if they solely focus on the primary tale.

With addictive real-time action, breathtaking visuals, and a captivating plot that differs somewhat from the iconic 1997 title, Final Fantasy 7 Remastered Intergrade is a candidate for the finest PlayStation 5 game on PlayStation Plus.

2) Metro Exodus

“There's only one thing that can save a man from madness and that's uncertainty”(Image via 4A Games)

Metro Exodus will be added to PlayStation Plus sometime in August 2022, giving Premium customers access to the entire trilogy. The most recent installment of the first-person shooter franchise from 4A Games is available to at least extra members in the interim. Metro is a shooter, but it goes slower than some of its peers since it chose to include survival elements.

The largest entry under the license, Metro Exodus, even features a few open areas that allow for some exploration space. Although these scenes are fun, the game really shines when it sends players into underground tunnels and narrow passageways teeming with danger.

3) Stray

Assume the role of a feline protagonist with a dedicated "Meow" button (Image via BlueTwelve Studio)

As premature as it may be to call Stray the "best" of anything, the game is remarkable for being PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra's first Day One offering. Assuming that this isn't a one-time offer, Stray's presence is a move in the right direction for Sony's service.

STRAY @HKdevblog twitter.com/SPA_Officiel/s… La SPA France @SPA_Officiel [1/2] Du jeu vidéo à la réalité, il n’y a parfois qu’une patte !



La SPA s’infiltre dans Stray et met en scène 5 chats de ses refuges dans une incroyable aventure ! Venez incarner Caline, Doc, Zoya, Pastelle et P'tite Crevette grâce à des mods spécialement créés pour l’occasion. [1/2] Du jeu vidéo à la réalité, il n’y a parfois qu’une patte ! La SPA s’infiltre dans Stray et met en scène 5 chats de ses refuges dans une incroyable aventure ! Venez incarner Caline, Doc, Zoya, Pastelle et P'tite Crevette grâce à des mods spécialement créés pour l’occasion. https://t.co/YpKtnjwCF0 😻 twitter.com/SPA_Officiel/s…

Despite this, it would be unfair to attribute BlueTwelve's project's participation in its status as a debut entirely. Stray, a cat-perspective third-person adventure game, is an ambitious, gorgeous, and endearing project. The gameplay is heavily centered on puzzle-solving and exploration, with the plot taking place within the fully accessible environment of a cyberpunk city.

4) Dead By Daylight

Staying smart has never been easier (Image via Behaviour Interactive)

PlayStation Plus' August line-up is jam-packed with goodies, and the most recent entries include a broad spectrum of genres, ensuring that most users will find something to their liking. One of the most preferred multiplayer games in recent years is Dead by Daylight, and the project has remained in the spotlight due to its periodic upgrades and additions.

Dead by Daylight @DeadByBHVR

Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil: PROJECT W. Coming soon : Progress will be achieved, and Uroboros is the key.Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil: PROJECT W. Coming soon : dbd.game/3JkwErw Progress will be achieved, and Uroboros is the key. Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil: PROJECT W. Coming soon : dbd.game/3JkwErw https://t.co/L7LQ9AWtNQ

Prior to being pursued by the Killer, the Four Survivors must cooperate to activate generators and make their getaway. Players can choose from a diverse range of Survivors and Killers, each with distinct powers that significantly affect the course of battles. Numerous well-known characters, such as Pyramid Head from Silent Hill and Pinhead from Hellraiser, can be found on the cast of Dead by Daylight.

5) Returnal

Imagine a game based on time, but instead of going forward or backwards, you are stuck in a loop (Image via Housemarque)

Returnal is a science fiction tale involving Selene, a galactic traveler who reaches an unusual planet and becomes trapped in a time loop. The plot's premise serves as a narrative explanation for the rogue-like nature of the third-person shooter; when Selene wanders Atropos' six biomes, her death will signal a return to the start.

Housemarque @Housemarque

youtube.com/watch?v=lwTRVz… Returnal, the Action Roguelike Bullet-Hell, now a part of PS+! Returnal, the Action Roguelike Bullet-Hell, now a part of PS+! youtube.com/watch?v=lwTRVz…

Returnal features excellent gameplay, which is not surprising given the studio's prior titles such as Alienation. As it deftly explores Selene's past and current mental state, the novel develops a fascinating feeling of mystery.

6) Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The latest iteration of the iconic Assassin's Creed franchise (Image via Ubisoft)

The announcement by Sony that Ubisoft games would be included in PlayStation Plus was certainly noteworthy, especially for aficionados of open-world games. The magnitude and reputation of Assassin's Creed Valhalla are enormous. The game centers on the Viking conquest of Britain and features Eivor, a Viking who (typically) gets mixed up in the Assassin and Templar conflict.

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed We're jumping back into Assassin’s Creed Valhalla's newest game mode, The Forgotten Saga. Can the Ubisoft News team make it through all four regions of Niflheim in a single run?



Watch live right now on Twitch. We're jumping back into Assassin’s Creed Valhalla's newest game mode, The Forgotten Saga. Can the Ubisoft News team make it through all four regions of Niflheim in a single run? Watch live right now on Twitch.

Valhalla offers the strongest fights in the series, building on the accomplishments of Origins and Odyssey. The universe feels limitless, but is also detailed, frequently stunning, and surprisingly realistic. A player may easily become lost in a PlayStation Plus PlayStation 5 game of this nature.

7) Demon's Souls

Yet another Souls game to frustrate players (Image via FromSoftware)

Bluepoint's version of Demon's Souls was a major incentive to buy the PS5 when it first came out. Since then, Sony's system has received a slew of fantastic titles, but this blockbuster remains one of the PS5's finest achievements.

The PS3 classic from FromSoftware from 2009 is also available on PS Plus Premium, but the remake's improved gameplay and improved surroundings make this the most worthwhile while playing on the subscription service.

8) Control: Ultimate Edition

If music and striking visuals are preferred, then this is the game for you (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Remedy Entertainment has a history of creating ambitious games with addictive gameplay and captivating stories. Control embodies the studio in many ways, at its most intriguing and greatest. The game takes place at the Federal Bureau of Control, a governmental facility dedicated to studying and storing the unusual and otherworldly. Inevitably, things go horribly wrong, and it's up to Jesse Faden to clean up the mess.

Jesse moves through the Federal Bureau of Control's hallways with the iconic Service Weapon in hand, as well as a variety of satisfying abilities like reality shifts and changes all around her. The gameplay of Control is excellent, and the lore of this planet begs to be explored.

9) Ghostrunner

A first-person hack and slash for those who enjoy death and destruction (Image via One More Level)

Players in Ghostrunner take on the role of Jack, an amnesiac sent to a rescue operation that requires them to navigate through a cyberpunk building. Although the lore and universe are intriguing, the title's gameplay, which combines precise physical combat with platforming, is what makes it truly stand out.

Ghostrunner @GhostrunnerGame



Release planned for the end of the year, pre-orders will be open soon… Stay tuned! 🤩



Spread the hype! Tell your friends, family, and even your pets!



#BeGhostrunner #Ghostrunner @505_Games is thrilled to unveil the retro-gaming arcade station for @GhostrunnerGame ! 🥳Release planned for the end of the year, pre-orders will be open soon… Stay tuned! 🤩Spread the hype! Tell your friends, family, and even your pets! @505_Games is thrilled to unveil the retro-gaming arcade station for @GhostrunnerGame! 🥳Release planned for the end of the year, pre-orders will be open soon… Stay tuned! 🤩Spread the hype! Tell your friends, family, and even your pets! 🙀#BeGhostrunner #Ghostrunner https://t.co/feoLHTlhMB

Since both Jack and various enemies in Ghostunner are glass cannons, battles are typically won or lost with a single strike. Because of this, each encounter is a tense game of chess in which players must perfectly plan their moves in order to eliminate enemies with a single interaction.

10) Assetto Corsa Competizione

Jump into an extremely realistic racing simulator (Image via KUNOS-Simulazioni)

Racing games are both popular and niche, and simulators are no exception to that. In fact, Assetto Corsa Competizione may be the genre's most difficult entry due to its steep learning curve. To compete in this GT-focused game, drivers must invest a lot of time in learning both their selected vehicles and the courses they will be racing on.

Assetto Corsa @AC_assettocorsa #505Games The American Track Pack DLC is out now on PC! Get behind the wheel and start racing around Watkins Glen, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and COTA. Find out everything you need to know on Steam here: 505.games/AmericanTrackP… and coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Soon! #beACC The American Track Pack DLC is out now on PC! Get behind the wheel and start racing around Watkins Glen, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and COTA. Find out everything you need to know on Steam here: 505.games/AmericanTrackP… and coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Soon! #beACC #505Games https://t.co/uHcWAJpYI7

The graphics in Assetto Corsa Competizione are also excellent, and the game's attention to detail is truly commendable. For those who fall in love with this racing game, there is a good deal of stuff to explore in addition to both single-player campaign mode and online play.

