10 best teammates for Skirk in Genshin Impact

Skirk is the latest 5-star Cryo Sword unit, released in Genshin Impact version 5.7. She is one of the strongest DPS characters, as she can clear most content in the game with ease. Especially with support units like Escoffier, Furina, Shenhe, or Yelan, she can easily kill most world bosses. With her premium teams, even fighting against the Local Legends will not be a challenge.

Ad

However, there is a marginal difference between Skirk's premium and normal team comps. The former includes supports such as Escoffier, Furina, Shenhe, or Yelan, who buff Skirk's damage by a considerable amount. Even in her other teams, she still deals high damage numbers.

This article lists the top 10 best teammates for Skirk in the Genshin Impact gacha game.

Best teammates for Skirk in Genshin Impact

1) Escoffier

Ad

Trending

Screenshot of Escoffier in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Escoffier is Skirk's best teammate, as she provides excellent value to the whole team. If all party members are of Hydro or Cryo elements, she grants 55% resistance shred for these elements. Furthermore, she deals high off-field Cryo damage with her Elemental skill.

Ad

Additionally, Escoffier also has a high healing ability during her Elemental Burst. Due to all of these buffs and abilities, she is considered to be Skirk's best teammate. Since Escoffier also has a good Elemental application, she can also generate Void Rifts for Skirk. These Void Rifts provide considerable buffs and Serpent's Subtlety points to Skirk.

Also read: Best Escoffier teams in Genshin Impact

2) Furina

Picture of Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

After Escoffier, Furina is likely the best sub-DPS unit in most Skirk team comps. She has a good Hydro elemental application and deals high damage with her Elemental Skill. Furthermore, during her Elemental Burst, she can also grant damage buffs to the whole party.

Ad

Apart from her damage and buffs, Furina also has excellent synergy with Escoffier. Since the latter provides teamwide healing, she can easily get max Fanfare stacks during Furina's burst. Once you achieve max Fanfare stacks, you also gain huge damage buffs.

Also read: Best teams for Genshin Impact 5.7 Stygian Onslaught

3) Shenhe

Shenhe (Image via HoYoverse)

Shenhe is also a great option for Skirk team comps. With her in the team, you get Cryo Resonance, which provides 15% Crit rate against opponents that are frozen or affected by the Cryo element. Shenhe is a support character who can offer valuable buffs to Skirk.

Ad

With her Elemental Skill, she can provide Normal, Charged, and Plunging attack buffs if you hold this ability. If you tap it, you get buffs for Elemental Skill and Burst damage. Additionally, you can get a damage bonus through this ability.

Shenhe's Elemental Burst decreases the Cryo and Physical resistance of enemies standing in the field created by her burst. Furthermore, active characters within this field also gain a 15% Cryo damage bonus. Since she has a lot of buffs in her kit, Skirk's damage increases by a considerable amount.

Ad

Also read: Is Shenhe worth pulling in Genshin Impact 5.7?

4) Yelan

Yelan in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

If you don't have Furina or Shenhe, Yelan is another excellent option for Skirk teams. Although she doesn't have many buffs in her kit, she could potentially replace Shenhe, as she has higher personal damage than the latter.

Ad

During Yelan's Elemental Burst, active characters deal increased damage. Furthermore, Yelan has high elemental application and damage with her burst. Due to this, Skirk won't have a hard time generating Void Rifts, which are essential to her Normal attack playstyle.

Also read: Elysium in Genshin Impact: What we know about it

5) Citlali

Screenshot of Citlali (Image via HoYoverse)

If you are looking for teammates who provide more defensive utility, then Citlali is a good choice. She gives a Cryo shield and deals decent personal damage. Furthermore, if you trigger the Frozen reaction, she also decreases opponents' Hydro res by 20%.

Ad

Since Citlali is a character from the Natlan region, she has the Nightsoul mechanisms in her kit. Due to this, you could equip the Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City artifacts on her. On top of easing her ER requirements, this set also provides an Elemental damage bonus to other characters. Thus, Citlali could give a good amount of buffs to Skirk and other party members.

You can also equip the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers (TTDS) catalyst on Citlali to provide attack buffs to Skirk.

Ad

Also read: Best Genshin Impact Citlali build guide: Artifacts, weapons, and team comps

6) Xingqiu

Xingqiu (Image via HoYoverse)

Xingqiu is a suitable replacement for Yelan if you do not have her. Although his damage might be a bit less, he has a higher Hydro application during his Elemental Burst than Yelan.

Ad

Xingqiu's Elemental Skill summons Rain Swords, offering Interruption resistance and damage reduction for active characters. Furthermore, you can also gain a minor healing ability from his skill whenever the Rain Sword is shattered or the duration ends.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.7: Mavuika and Emilie rerun banner release date and time

7) Mona

Screenshot of Mona in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Skirk has two different playstyles: Normal attack or Burst mode. While most characters in this list could be used for both playstyles, Mona is one of the best support options if you want to use Skirk's Elemental Burst often. Mona's Elemental Skill also has a taunt ability, which can help you group smaller enemies.

Ad

With her Elemental Burst, you can get up to a 60% damage bonus. This buff will only be available for a short period, and Skirk's Elemental Burst playstyle would work perfectly with Mona's buff. Furthermore, you can also use the TTDS weapon on Mona to offer Attack buffs to Skirk.

Also read: Best Skirk teams in Genshin Impact

8) Kaeya

Picture of Kaeya in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Kaeya is a decent option for Skirk's teams, as he has good off-field Cryo damage and application. Furthermore, he could also ease the ER requirements for other Cryo characters in your party.

Ad

Although he doesn't have any buffs in his kit, his damage, along with Cryo application, makes him a viable option in some Skirk team comps. You can also equip the Favonius Sword on him if you want to generate more Energy particles for the whole team.

Also read: Best weapons for Skirk in Genshin Impact

9) Charlotte

Screenshot of Charlotte (Image via HoYoverse)

Charlotte is a viable option if you don't have Escoffier. She has a good healing ability on her Elemental Burst, so she can work well in Furina teams. Although her damage is negligible, she has a great off-field Cryo application with her Elemental Skill and Burst.

Ad

Charlotte is a catalyst user, so you can use the TTDS weapon on her to provide additional attack buffs to Skirk.

Also read: Genshin Impact Skirk build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more

10) Dahlia

Dahlia in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Dahlia could be a viable support option for Skirk's teams, since he has a lot of defensive utility. He provides a Hydro shield with his Elemental Burst, which could be refreshed by using Benison stacks. To obtain them, you need to attack opponents with Normal attacks or trigger the Frozen reaction.

Ad

Since most Skirk teams revolve around the Frozen reaction, you would be able to maintain maximum Benison stacks. Dahlia can also provide attack speed buffs, which would be helpful for Skirk.

Also read: Best Dahlia teams in Genshin Impact

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.