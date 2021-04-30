The Genshin Impact 1.5 update has introduced a myriad of features, some of which the player might not even be aware of.

Not every feature is going to be equally memorable. Sometimes, it will just be a minor bug fix that won't affect most players, while at other times, it's a change to a game's text for consistency's sake. There might even be some features that would be noteworthy in other updates, but can easily be glossed over in an update as major as Genshin Impact's 1.5 update.

There are far more than just 10 features that some players might notice in the 1.5 update. For clarity's sake, the 10 features highlighted in this article are chosen because they're diverse enough to stand out from one another.

10 Genshin Impact 1.5 features that you probably didn’t know

#10 - New Audio Compatibility Mode

This feature is relevant to Genshin Impact players on Android devices, as they can now enable it to fix certain audio bugs. This doesn't apply to every Android device, nor is it relevant for PC gamers, but it's still a neat feature for some Genshin Impact players.

Of course, players can leave it off if they're not having any audio issues.

#9 - Remove unused languages

If a player only plays with the English language enabled, they can now rejoice in knowing that it's possible to remove the other languages to free up space. For instance, Chinese takes up 2.88 GB, English takes up 3.06 GB, Japanese takes up 3.22 GB, and Korean takes up 2.68 GB.

For some players, removing all but one language can open up a fair amount of storage space. Likewise, players can choose to only remove one or two languages if they like to swap between different languages (like Japanese and English).

#8 - Playable characters now use weather voice lines

Previously, voice lines related to a change in weather went unused. Thanks to the 1.5 update in Genshin Impact, players can now hear the various interesting lines their characters say under certain weathers. This applies to every single playable character, so it's nice to hear some new lines when traveling through Teyvat.

#7 - Spawning balloons in Domains

Players now have the ability to spawn the Windblume Festival Commemorative Balloon in domains in the Genshin Impact 1.5 update. It's by no means a practical thing to do, but players looking to goof around can now appreciate their balloons inside the various Domains found in Genshin Impact.

Of course, players can always pop their balloons when doing so. Some domains do have a nice visual layout, so this is a nice feature for Genshin Impact players who like to goof around.

#6 - Pinning mail

If players want to save a particular mail for whatever reason, they should be delighted to know that they're able to do so in the 1.5 update for Genshin Impact. All they have to do is press the star button, and the mail will remain at the top.

It should be noted that mail will still be deleted after a certain period of time. Favoriting mail does not prevent it from being deleted.

#5 - Dream Solvent

Dream Solvent wasn't one of the big features hyped for the 1.5 update, so some players might not have been aware of its inclusion in the game. For those that don't know, Dream Solvent allows a player to convert one's boss's drop to a different drop.

The important distinction is that it will only convert to an item of that same boss's drop table. Still, this might prove highly beneficial for players in need of one item, but not of the other.

#4 - Crafting now shows the number of items the player owns

Back then, players had to remember how much of a particular item they had when crafting. This was inconvenient, especially when players were dealing with large numbers for certain Ascensions.

Thanks to the 1.5 update, Genshin Impact players can now see how much of each crafted item a player owns.

#3 - Companionship EXP is doubled in Co-Op (Weekly Bosses)

Players now have another reason to slay Weekly Bosses together. If they wish to bolster the amount of Companionship EXP they can get from a Weekly Boss, all they have to do is to find a partner to do the boss with.

Here, they will get double the amount of Companionship EXP. For example, instead of 70 Companpionship EXP, players could get 140 if they do it with a buddy.

#2 - Rosaria is now available to be summoned from the regular banner

Rosaria fans who were unable to summon the ice-cold nun can now rejoice in knowing that they have another opportunity to do so. She can now be summoned from the regular banner as a permanent edition.

She's not a boosted unit, so it will be unlikely for Genshin Impact players to farm her from this banner. Still, it provides an alternative way to get her in Genshin Impact.

#1 - Mt. Aozang is now Mt. Aocang

This feature is only relevant for players playing on the English version of Genshin Impact (for obvious reasons). From the 1.5 update onward, Mt. Aozang will be known as Mt. Aocang. Some text found in Genshin Impact will be changed to reflect this appropriate name change.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.