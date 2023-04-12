10 non-racing games with the best car mechanics

Games can often surprise players with satisfying gameplay mechanics despite being of an entirely different genre. For instance, there are many open-world games that allow players to drive around in cars and cover vast distances quickly, delivering a robust driving experience despite being a non-racing title.

When developers go the extra mile to design a vast variety of cars that handle better, players are encouraged to cruise around the game's world, which at times compensates for the game's lackluster aspects. Furthermore, good driving in open-world games is paramount to the title's appeal and longevity.

Mafia 3: Definitive Edition, Grand Theft Auto 5, and 8 other non-racing games featuring great car mechanics

1) Mad Max

Mad Max places a lot of focus on its car mechanics. One can consider Max’s car an important character in the game as there are a plethora of car upgrades that are required to progress the story and survive in the post-apocalyptic wasteland. Players can choose from a handful of car body presets at the start of the game and can acquire more during exploration.

Max’s car is not only crucial to traverse the wasteland but also to defeating the myriad of foes and enemy convoys. Players can dash the car into enemy vehicles or command Chumbucket to shoot the harpoon and pull off the tires from other vehicles while in motion.

2) Grand Theft Auto 5

Grand Theft Auto 5 features one of the most expansive worlds in games and therefore driving is an essential mechanic that players will resort to in order to reach their destination. Despite being a non-racing title, players can spend countless hours just cruising around Los Santos listening to various radio stations.

One can even play the game from a first-person perspective and be greeted with sufficiently detailed dashboards. Some cars have retractable roofs that further add substance to the vehicles. The driving mechanics strike a perfect balance between simulation and arcade, thereby incentivizing players to partake in myriad racing events.

3) Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition is often overlooked owing to the open-world games being a crowded genre. While many fans were in awe of the game’s combat, one cannot ignore the robust driving mechanics in the game. Players get to drive a variety of vehicles, ranging from cars and bikes to trucks.

The feature that stands out the most is the ability to hijack other cars while driving. Players can abandon their current vehicle by jumping onto the enemy vehicle mid-driving and pulling out the driver. These mechanics, combined with robust handling, lead to some exhilarating car chases.

4) Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion transports players into a futuristic rendition of London and offers tons of vehicles to traverse it. While driving may feel snappy to some players, you can have a lot of fun by hacking the infrastructure during car chases and evading enemies in style.

One can even remotely hack cars and control their orientation, which is not only useful while driving but aids players to create a distraction. Watch Dogs: Legion has a healthy catalog of cars ranging from speedy hypercars to slower delivery vans. Players who wish to zip through the streets can opt for bikes.

5) Mafia 3: Definitive Editon

Mafia 3: Definitive Edition features a turbulent time period of the 1960s and adeptly captures the essence of those times with its excellent music tracks and vehicles. Driving in this game feels satisfying as every vehicle has a different feel to it and one can choose between two driving styles: Simulation or Normal.

Players who wish to have a realistic feel for the cars can drive around with the Simulation option selected, while those inclined to execute drifts and turn around the corner in style can go with the Normal mode. Players can even shoot while driving and aim the reticle at any part of the enemy vehicle.

6) Batman: Arkham Knight

Ever since the success of Batman: Arkham Asylum, fans have been clamoring to drive the beloved Batmobile. Their wishes were granted in the third mainline game of the series, Batman: Arkham Knight. Players can summon the Batmobile at will and chase thugs in Gotham City.

Despite being a bulky vehicle, the Batmobile is a joy to ride, and drifting around the corner while the various obstacles crumble is a satisfying feeling. The roads in Gotham City may feel claustrophobic but the Batmobile fits through them effortlessly. Players can even leverage the non-lethal weapons outfitted on it to damage enemy vehicles.

7) Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 presents a vast open playground for players to unleash chaos in. The game is set in the fictional Hope County of Montana. It has varied landscapes and backdrops that incentivize players to explore its world using a wide variety of vehicles like cars, quad bikes, and even airplanes.

Players can drive around in vehicles with mounted guns that can be used to defeat enemy patrols encountered during exploration. Furthermore, there is one truck outfitted with guns that can mow down enemy vehicles effortlessly without needing players to leave the steering wheel.

8) Euro Truck Simulator 2

Players inclined to partake in relaxing driving games can try out Euro Truck Simulator 2. While the main objective of the game is to deliver cargo around major destinations in the European continent, one cannot overlook the robust driving mechanics it showcases.

The game has many branded trucks to choose from and drive. Players can personalize their trucks by altering chassis and axles, upgrading engines, changing interiors, and many other features. Those looking to drive at their own pace with realistic mechanics can delve into this extensive truck game with in-depth functionalities to manage a truck business.

9) BeamNG. drive

BeamNG. drive is one of the rare games that is built around vehicle simulation with minutely detailed car body physics. Collisions and impacts put realistic dents in the car and players have a unique catalog of vehicles to choose from. More vehicles get added by the community which further warrants trying out the game.

Players can even partake in some linear objectives that involve driving from point A to point B. Alternatively, one can participate in time trials or simply free roam. BeamNG. drive features some diverse environments like highways, deserts, and other terrain types to vary the gameplay.

10) Snowrunner

Snowrunner is ideal for fans who don’t mind the challenge of traversing tricky roads and delivering goods. It is one of the most beloved simulation games as it pits players against the most formidable terrain in locations like Russia, Canada, Alaska, and more. The vehicles are categorized as Highway, Heavy Duty, Heavy, Offroad, and Scout.

Snowrunner also gets frequent updates in the form of seasons, encouraging players to return to the game. One must tackle different terrain types like mud, water, and snow to reach their destination. Players can also engage in different contracts that require goods transportation, vehicle rescues, and other tasks.

Players with no intention of competing in races can freely delve into the aforementioned games and soak in the experience at their own pace rather than worrying about a timer to beat opponents. Those looking for competitive driving games can check out this list of the top 5 racing games to play in April 2023.

