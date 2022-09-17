5 tips for making money from Special Cargo in GTA Online

GTA Online players can make an absurd amount of money via selling Special Cargo in GTA Online. However, doing so requires owning an Office and a Warehouse. This guide will presume that the reader already has both, so it will skip recommending which ones to purchase and instead focus on the tips related to the Sell Missions.

Some of these tips are related to The Criminal Enterprises update's changes. Thus, some of this advice wouldn't have been possible in older guides. With that out of the way, it's time to check out these five useful tips for making money from GTA Online's Special Cargo.

Five tips for GTA Online players seeking to make easy money from Special Cargo Sell Missions

1) Sell Missions in an Invite Only Session

Finding a new session is easy (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can opt to complete all of their Sell Missions in an Invite Only Session. The requirement to do it in a Public Session was removed in The Criminal Enterprises update, which massively reduces how often one will get griefed while trying to do Sell Missions.

One will make more money now because of that simple change. NPCs are far less threatening than other players, meaning that GTA Online fans can realistically do all Sell Missions without much problem now.

2) Delivery Vehicle Upgrades

This is where you upgrade delivery vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games)

Regardless of whether the player is in a Solo Session or a Public Session, getting the Speed Upgrade for the Delivery Boat is advised. Otherwise, any Sell Missions involving the Tug are going to be noticeably slower. Saving time is always valuable.

There are multiple upgrades here associated with having other players in a Public Session. Extra armor only applies to making the vehicles more bullet-resistant. It won't change the number of explosives necessary to destroy those vehicles, meaning that it's not the best investment.

If one has cash to burn, then armor upgrades are useful in reducing the likelihood of NPCs or other players' bullets harming these vehicles too much. If players want to be smart with their wealth, the jammer and bulletproof tire options are much better investments for the planes and Brickade, respectively.

3) Use Lupe's service

Lupe's service is great for players who wish to do something other than source missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lupe is an NPC introduced in The Criminal Enterprises update that will gather some Special Cargo for the player to sell. To make use of her services, they must visit their Warehouse in GTA Online and approach her character model.

They will receive a prompt that allows them to pay her to get the goods. It's usually $7,500, but some weekly updates discount that price. Either way, it's a good investment since it allows players to do something else in the meantime as she gathers at least one extra crate for them.

If the player has more than one Warehouse, they can do the same act with the generic Warehouse Staff. It can be easy to miss since this option to source Special Cargo requires one to physically visit each Warehouse location.

4) Crate Efficiency

The choice depends on if time or money is more important to the player (Image via Rockstar Games)

If a player wishes to collect Special Cargo manually, they need to know that there are two lines of thinking when it comes to efficiency:

Time Money

There are three types of Special Cargo that players can usually source:

$2,000 for one crate $8,000 for two crates $16,000 for three crates

If one wishes to save time, then selecting the $16,000 option every time is recommended. If money is the sole concern, then choosing the $2,000 option will generate the most profit, albeit at the cost of time. Predictably, choosing the middle option goes both ways.

5) Let the Special Cargo inventory max out for a maximum profit

The amount of money that GTA Online players get from selling Special Cargo rises with the amount of stock. There is no point in doing multiple smaller Sell Missions since that will eat up a player's time. Doing one massive Sell Mission is much more time-efficient.

It is possible to sell the contents of a Large Warehouse without other players. Continue to get as much stock as possible, and then remember to sell it all at once for a huge payday.

The main reason for completing multiple Sell Missions is the bonuses, such as the one found in the weekly update released on September 15, 2022.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

