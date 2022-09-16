Top 5 vehicle warehouse locations in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises DLC

GTA Online’s open world allows players to run a lot of businesses to earn money, including the famous cargo options.

Players can run different types of such missions in the game, one of which is vehicle cargo missions. Vehicle warehouses are required to carry out such missions. These are the types of purchasable properties added to GTA Online with the Import/Export update.

Once players register themselves as the CEOs of their business, they can purchase vehicle warehouses from the SecuroServ Network on their office computer.

With different locations available for the warehouse, it is recommended to know which are the ideal ones to start vehicle cargo missions. With that being said, let’s look at five locations in GTA Online that players should check out.

Top 5 vehicle warehouses to buy in GTA Online - Location, price & more

5) LSIA vehicle warehouse

At number five, it is the LSIA Vehicle Warehouse, famous for its suitable location. Located near the Los Santos International Airport (LSIA), it allows a bit of privacy for players who don’t want their business to be interrupted.

The experience of landing from a private jet to take care of the vehicle business is just what players need to feel. Being set nearby the airport is considered to be one of the best locations to run the vehicle cargo business due to the accessibility options it provides. It is available for purchase for a cost of $2,170,000.

4) La Puerta vehicle warehouse

Next on the list is the La Puerta vehicle warehouse in GTA Online. One of the best things about it is its closeness to Marina’s helipad which players can make use of. It’s also a bit close to some CEO offices, allowing players to save crucial time.

Players can also find the perfect space to park their Cargobob in the parking lot area just outside the warehouse. This allows them to strategize their approach for their next sourced vehicle. They can purchase the warehouse for a cost of $2,735,000.

3) El Burro Heights vehicle warehouse

At number three, it is the El Burro Heights vehicle warehouse, located in GTA Online’s El Burro Heights area. It’s one of the most preferred locations due to it being located in the middle of a suburban wasteland, giving players a chance to avoid enemies’ eyes.

Like every other warehouse, players can easily store up to 40 different vehicles in it without any issues, allowing them to earn the maximum amount of money possible. They can log in to SecuroServ Network and purchase it for a price of $ 1,635,000.

2) La Mesa vehicle warehouse

Next on the list is the La Mesa vehicle warehouse in GTA Online. It is nearby from most of the pick-up locations of the sourced vehicles, thus allowing players to save time in completing missions.

It is considered to be one of the most accessible locations for running a vehicle cargo business, especially since it is almost a million dollars cheaper than most other locations such as the La Puerta. Players can easily purchase it for a cost of $1,500,000.

1) Murrieta Heights vehicle warehouse

Finally, at number one, it is none other than the famous Murrieta Heights vehicle warehouse in GTA Online. Being located in southeastern Los Santos, it gives a sense of industrialization when players get the source vehicles using highways.

They can also utilize the accessibility of a ravine nearby when they want a quick getaway, or just confuse the enemies by taking connected highways surrounding the warehouse. Like other locations on the list, players can store up to 40 sourced vehicles, setting them perfectly with the location. It is available for purchase at $2,850,000.

Rockstar has done a great job in providing a variety of vehicle warehouses in GTA Online and players can choose any one of them according to their preferences.

