Deciding on the most overpowered characters in video games may be subjective, but one thing is certain: everyone admires these powerful individuals. Either the protagonist of that game will have to battle these people, or support them, or evolve into an overpowered being. They are the ones that will make everything look simple to accomplish.

Overpowered characters in video games are nothing new. They have existed for decades, and each video game or franchise has its own beings with unrivaled strength. This article will list down some of the strongest beings you will encounter in video game media. Also, keep in mind that this article will be full of spoilers.

Note: It is quite hard to pit one against the other as each universe has its own set of power scaling. So, this list will rank these overpowered characters in video games according to the feat each accomplishes in their franchise or title.

10 overpowered characters in video game media

10) Alex Mercer (Prototype)

"They call me a killer, a monster..... a terrorist... I am all of these things" - Alex Mercer (Image via Activision Blizzard)

The first character on this list is Alex Mercer, a name many associate with nostalgia. Mercer, the protagonist of the first Prototype title, is an all-consuming force that has wrecked the city of New York. Alex is an individual with god-like powers, such as inhumane speed and the capacity to transform into any individual he consumes. He was originally a scientist who worked on a top-secret biochemical project and, subsequently, the guy who unleashed and became the Black Light virus.

Combine it with his high intelligence, and you have one of the most powerful characters in gaming. Despite being one of the most overpowered characters, he is only listed last because he gets his comeuppance at the hands of James Heller, who shared Mercer's power but was comparatively weaker.

9) Sephiroth (Final Fantasy VII)

"I am waiting, Cloud!" - Sephiroth (Image via Square Enix)

The Final Fantasy franchise has its fair share of iconic villains. But no one holds a candle to the one-winged angel, Sephiroth. He is one of the most overpowered characters in the series and the main villain of Final Fantasy VII. Even before he connected and combined himself with Jenova, Sephiroth was a legendary SOLDIER with great combat prowess and unmatched skill with his weapon, the Masamune.

During the first half of Final Fantasy VII, he haunts the protagonist, Cloud Strife, but he becomes one of the video games' most iconic villains when he plunges his blade through Aerith's heart. When he incorporates with Jenova, his powers become unrivaled and godlike, as he gains the ability to utilize magic without the usage of Materia, among many other things.

8) Bayonetta (Bayonetta)

"Time to go vroom!" - Bayonetta (Image via Platinum Games)

Bayonetta, the beautiful, sarcastic Umbra Witch, and the franchise's face, is one of the series' most overpowered characters. She has a knack for defeating angels and demons alike with grace. Bayonetta can decimate her otherworldly adversaries with a variety of blades, pistols, and melee/ranged weaponry.

Her flair and vibrant attitude are backed up by magical abilities that she employs to dispatch her adversaries quickly. She, like all Umbra Witches, can pause time and summon numerous demons to assist her. Her ability to stop time provides her an advantage over her opponents. She also fought and defeated a deity, Jubileus the Creator, solidifying her position as one of gaming's most overpowered characters.

7) Dante (Devil May Cry)

"Jackpot!" - Dante (Image via Capcom)

The pizza-eating eccentric demon hunter belongs on a list of overpowered characters in video games. Dante, as a result of his half-demon, half-human ancestry, is the face of the Devil May Cry series who survived death numerous times. Even in human form, he is a force to be reckoned with due to his mastery of swords, guns, and a plethora of other demonic weaponry.

His power is amplified considerably more in his Devil Trigger form, which he can use to destroy both demons and gods. Dante has defeated numerous gods, including Mundus, the demon king. He obtained the SIN Devil Trigger after the events of DMC V, which granted him even greater power.

6) Doom Slayer (Doom)

"Rip and Tear....... until it is done!" - King Novik (Image via Id Software)

Speaking of demon slayers and being one of the most overpowered characters in video games, one cannot forget about Doom Slayer or the Doom Marine. This man single-handedly terrorized the forces of hell even when he was a normal human. He thwarted multiple demonic invasions on Earth, but eventually found himself stranded in the realms of hell. He continued his battle until he was rescued by the forces of Sentinel Prime, known as the Night Sentinels.

During the events of Doom Eternal, it was revealed that the Slayer's feat as a legendary warrior earned him a place among the Night Sentinels, where he received superhuman enhancements and weapons, making him even more powerful. The Doom Slayer not only killed normal demons, but also godlike entities such as the Icon of Sin, and an immortal being known as the Dark Lord.

5) Nyx (Persona 3)

"Man cannot face death without first finding meaning in life... But the world has realized that any meaning in life was lost long ago." - Takaya Saiki (Image via Atlus

Is the literal embodiment of death one of the most overpowered characters in video game history? The answer is yes. Nyx is the ultimate challenge you'll face in Persona 3. This boss encounter is as difficult as it gets, as Nyx will continually shift out their Arcanas, forcing you to rely on your abilities to do so as well. Nyx is an unbeatable entity, standing as a force dedicated to bringing about the end of the world.

Your companions will fall one by one until you are brought back to the Velvet Room. Here, Igor will bestow upon you the power of the connections or social links you have built during the game, and this Arcana of the Universe will allow you to take on Nyx, but at a price.

4) Kratos (God of War)

"We are not men. We are more than that" - Kratos (Image via Santa Monica Studios)

A list of overpowered characters in video games would be incomplete without the demigod who annihilated the entire Greek Pantheon. Kratos, the angry Spartan, has killed more gods than anybody else. This man has been to hell, destroyed it, and even killed Zeus, the most powerful Greek god.

Kratos' life may not have started so well, but his affection for his son, Atreus, is what makes the new God of War games so beautiful. He may not be as enraged as he was in Greece, but it does not make him weak. Kratos has even made an enemy of Asgard's throne, and only time will tell what fate awaits the angry Spartan.

3) Demfiend (Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne)

"The world will fall for its sins. And humans will all disappear" - Yuko Takao (Image via Atlus)

Atlus's iconic Shin Megami Tensei franchise is full of many strong individuals, but not many can be as powerful as Demifiend. The protagonist of Shin Megami Tensei III is considered to be one of the most overpowered characters in the MegaTen universe. By the end of the game, he obtains seemingly infinite power and gains control over all of the multiverses.

He can summon various omnipotent beings from the MegaTen games, including Nyx, whom he can command during battle. It is also worth noting that Demifiend is the only protagonist in Atlus' JRPG franchise who became a secret boss in all the MegaTen video games post-SMT3.

2) Asura (Asura's Wrath)

"I pray to no one, nor will I be prayed to!" - Asura (Image via Capcom)

Angry protagonists who are demigods never bode well for the deities of that particular universe, and such is the case for the divine beings in one of the most underrated video games from Capcom - Asura's Wrath. If a god who towers above even the Earth tries to crush people with his fingers, most will accept their fate. But Asura, being the angry god he is, punched so hard that it destroyed Wyzen when he tried to do so against the former.

Being a demigod grants him magical abilities such as tremendous speed, strength, and durability, earning him the second spot as one of the most overpowered characters in video games. Asura's Wrath ends tragically, as in an attempt to save his daughter, he kills the creator of the universe, Chakravartin, sacrificing himself in the process. If he had lived, he could have been the most overpowered character in video games.

1) King Solomon - Goetia (FATE/Grand Order)

"I am the Remedy of Eternity... Now burn like the garbage you are!" - Goetia (Image via Type-Moon)

The FATE universe is not without complexities. What began as a visual novel evolved into a multiverse. Grand Order takes place in one of these multiverses, where humanity is wiped out, save for a little observatory called Chaldea. Who is the perpetrator? Solomon, the fabled monarch of ancient Israel and the king of mages. He can be considered one of the strongest and most overpowered characters in video games, especially in the FATE franchise.

Solomon is the main adversary of FATE/Grand Order's first half, posing a significant challenge to the heroes, Fujimaru Ritsuka and Mash Kyrielight, throughout the Singularity chapters. During the final arc, it will be revealed that it was Goetia, the amalgamation of the 72 demons from Ars Goetia, who the original King Solomon ordered to watch over humanity.

Even after his defeat at the hands of Ritsuka, during a tragic battle where one of the major characters sacrifices their life to deal a devastating blow to Goetia and destroy the Temple of Time, he survives. You will meet him again during the Lostbelt chapters of FATE/Grand Order, when, instead of opposing your cause, he will guide you in your war against the throne of Olympus. This cements him as the most overpowered character in video games.