10 most popular Esports organizations in the world

Esports has become a rapidly growing industry, gaining global attention with colossal popularity and fanbase. The popularity of esports has also given rise to numerous esports organizations, each with its unique brand identity, talented players, and a dedicated fan base. These organizations have succeeded in various esports titles, including League of Legends, CS:GO, and Dota 2, and have become significant players in the esports industry.

In this article, we will look into some of the most popular esports organizations in the world that have created a legacy for themselves in the Esports industry.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Na'Vi and 9 other most popular Esports organizations in the world

1) TSM

One of the world's most well-known and prosperous Esports organizations, Team SoloMid (TSM), has a sizable and devoted fan following. Since its founding in 2009, the organization has grown well-known in esports. League of Legends, Valorant, Fortnite, and Apex Legends are Esports games in which TSM teams compete.

The company is well-known for having a League of Legends team that has won six North American LCS championships and has frequently represented the area at the World Championships. TSM is renowned for producing exciting material, and its YouTube channel has over 2 million subscribers. The success of TSM may be ascribed to its solid reputation, gifted players, and devoted fan base.

2) Team Liquid

In the esports community, Team Liquid has established itself as a rapidly growing organization. Team Liquid was founded in 2000 and has become a global powerhouse competing in games like League of Legends, Dota 2, and Valorant. With their Dota 2 team winning "The International" in 2017, one of the most fantastic esports competitions in the world, Team Liquid is well-known for its recurring success in competitions.

One key factor that has made Team Liquid successful is its talented players. Team Liquid has a solid commitment to contributing to the esports community. The organization has launched initiatives to support amateur players and teams and partnered with charitable organizations to raise money for good causes. Team Liquid has been involved in many good reasons related to Esports, making them a respected and popular Esports organization.

3) Cloud9

The esports organization Cloud9 was established in 2013 and has since developed into a significant force on the international esports scene, with teams competing in games including Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Valorant, and League of Legends. With their League of Legends team winning the North American LCS three times and frequently representing the region in the World Championships, Cloud9 is well-known for its mark in major competitions.

Cloud9 has a strong focus on team culture and has created a supportive and collaborative environment that has made them one of the most promising Esports Organizations in the world.

4) Fnatic

Fnatic, one of the teams with massive popularity in the global esports scene, was established in 2004 and has since developed into a significant force in international esports, with teams competing in games including League of Legends, Dota 2, and Valorant.

With their League of Legends team winning seven EU LCS titles and frequently representing the region at the World Championships, Fnatic is well-known for its consistency in competition. Apart from this, Fnatic also focuses on producing high-quality content that keeps them engaged with the fans.

5) 100 Thieves

100 Thieves, the most recent team on the list, was formed in 2017 by Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, a former Call of Duty professional player and YouTube personality. Teams from 100 Thieves compete in various esports games, such as League of Legends, Valorant, and Call of Duty.

Their total earnings go up to $217,500, making them one of the most prominent players in the esports scene. The company is well-known for prioritizing lifestyle and fashion, and its apparel line has grown to be a significant participant in the streetwear market. The group's success can be credited to its original esports strategy, which combines gaming with lifestyle and design.

6) OG

OG is a popular and successful esports organization that has made a name for itself in the industry. The organization was founded in 2015 by Johan "N0tail" Sundstein, a former professional player in Dota 2. OG has teams competing in various esports titles, including Dota 2 and Valorant.

The organization is famous for its consistent success in Dota 2, with its team winning two consecutive championships at "The International," the most prominent esports tournament in the world. The organization has a large and dedicated fan base, which has helped it become one of the most recognizable names in esports.

7) Evil Geniuses(EG)

Evil Geniuses (EG) is a popular and successful esports organization that has established itself as a significant player in the industry. Since its founding in 1999, the organization has become a considerable force on the world stage, fielding teams in games like Dota 2, League of Legends, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

With its Dota 2 team winning The International in 2015 and its League of Legends team winning the 2020 LCS Spring Split, EG is well-known for its consistency in tournament success.

8) FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan is a popular esports organization known for its iconic logo and strong brand identity. The organization was founded in 2010 and has become one of the biggest names in esports, with teams competing in games such as Call of Duty, Fortnite, and CS: GO.

Another reason for FaZe Clan's popularity is its talented players, many of whom have achieved significant success in their respective esports titles. The organization has also made headlines for its controversial roster changes and drama, adding to its popularity and media coverage.

9) G2 Esports

G2 Esports, founded in 2013, has teams competing in various esports titles such as League of Legends, CS: GO, and Valorant. This organization has become rapidly growing and popularity since then. G2 Esports also focuses on producing high-quality content to keep the audience engaged.

Additionally, the popularity of G2 Esports results from the company's League of Legends team winning numerous titles. G2 Esports has been consistent in the significant competition scene, allowing them to enjoy regular competition success.

10) Natus Vincere(Na'Vi)

Natus Vincere, commonly known as Na'Vi, is a successful esports organization that has become a major esports industry force. The organization was founded in 2009 and had teams competing in various esports titles, including Dota 2, CS: GO, and FIFA. Na'Vi is famous for its consistent success in tournaments, with its Dota 2 team winning "The International" in 2011 and its CS: GO team winning multiple championships.

They won the PGL Major 2021, one of the most prestigious Counter-Strike Tournaments of all time, and made a massive statement for themselves in the Global Esports scene.

While the Esports trends keep on changing, these are the teams that have put in consistent performances over the years across many global competitions. Gaining huge fanbase and popularity, these teams have become the standout over many other groups in the Global Esports scene.

