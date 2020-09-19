3 best games like GTA under 50 MB for Android

The GTA franchise is very popular on PCs, consoles and the mobile platform. However, these games are designed to be played on high-end mobile devices, since all have HD graphics and feature an open-world, which ends up making them highly resource-intensive.

But there are several alternatives to GTA that have cropped up in recent years. These titles have similar gaming elements to enjoy and have the added perk of taking up very little memory on your mobile, allowing for smooth gameplay even on low-end devices.

In this article, we take a look at a few alternatives to GTA that are less than 50 MB on Android phones.

Three best games like GTA under 50 MB for Android

1) Grand Gangsters 3D

Image credits: APKPure.com

Grand Gangsters 3D does a great job of adapting the kind of gameplay made famous by GTA. This game follows you as you traverse through the open-world map of the city, with over four distinct neighbourhoods to explore.

It also has several main, and side, missions that you can undertake, much like GTA. Another focus is on stealing cars and vehicles as well as fighting off rival gangs in the city. This game allows for over 15 types of different weapons to use as well as several cars to steal.

Size: 22 MB

2) High School Gang

Image credits: APKPure.com

What would GTA gameplay be like if you started playing early on in life? High School Gang is a lot like Grand Theft Auto but based in a high school, where you must fight against bullies of the school, while also doing some bullying of your own.

Just like in GTA, the campus of the school becomes the open-world map, which you can freely explore. This game has multiple missions that can be finished to progress through the story and to earn the respect of fellow students. It allows you to play pranks on teachers, take down gangs of bullies, and even fall in love with a high school girl!

Size: 20 MB

3) Auto Gangsters

Image credits: APKPure.com

Auto Gangsters is a reasonably popular game for Android that borrows heavily from the gameplay of GTA. The story follows you, the player, as you explore the cities of Liberty City, Vegas, and San Andreas, and finish tons of missions to gain money and respect in the game.

Auto Gangsters also allows for free-roam in the world, and enables you to randomly steal vehicles off the streets, as is customary in a GTA game. Lastly, there is quite a bit of gang violence in this game, and several weapons to deal with those rival gangs.

Size: 26 MB