PUBG Mobile Lite, a version of PUBG Mobile made specifically for great performance on lesser-powered smartphones, was quite the hit. The game, albeit a smaller version of the original, played just as great and had decent performance backed by familiar gameplay.

Mobile phone gaming has made giant strides in the last decade and has grown to become a legitimate handheld platform for gaming. Mobile hardware has gotten considerably better since the early days, and the audience now demands only the very best in terms of visuals.

If you're looking to play games that might even rival console games on some level, here are some of our picks.

3 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite with better graphics

1) Garena Free Fire

Free Fire, optimised to great lengths to function well even on somewhat dated smartphone hardware, is a great game for those who do not want to compromise on graphics even with a somewhat lower-end smartphone.

The game has been rising in popularity ever since its release and has gone on to become one of the most beloved titles on Google Play Store and App Store. It gives plenty of options to the player to experiment with the gameplay and figure out the best approach and tactics.

Free Fire is one of the most comprehensive, in-depth game experiences on mobile phones that offers countless hours of frantic BR action. The genre has seen a lot of games, and some would even consider it saturated but Free Fire breaks the mould in several ways to deliver a great experience through and through.

Advertisement

The game plays as well as it looks on higher resolution and settings, and players with decent smartphones can crank up the graphics to really see the game at its visual best.

2) Fortnite

The undisputed king of battle royale games on consoles and PC is also available for Android and iOS devices. Fortnite requires absolutely no introduction as players are well familiar with the game and its core concepts.

Fortnite might be a break away from the realistic graphics that games like PUBG Mobile go for. The game attempts to give players a more whimsical and stylised art-style that is in tune with the game's light-hearted tone.

Fortnite, even with its stylised art-style, can look absolutely stunning when paired with powerful smartphone hardware. The game takes full advantage of the device's hardware and is very impressive visually as well as gameplay-wise.

Advertisement

The game has been optimised to a great degree on smartphones and works flawlessly even on mid-range smartphones.

3) Call of Duty Mobile

The Call of Duty brand name is synonymous with excellence and success in the gaming industry, and a mobile version of the COD experience was a prospect that excited the fanbase.

The resulting game was an unbelievably smooth and optimised experience that was every bit as fun and rewarding as the games' PC and console counterparts. The familiar gunplay of COD is retained in the mobile version of the game to a great degree, and it also looks quite great.

COD Mobile has a pretty solid TDM mode as well as other arena shooter-like game modes, all of which add a ton of variety in the game. It might even be the most responsive FPS shooter on mobile phones.

The game has risen to become one of the most popular games on the mobile platform and understandably so.