5 best Android games like GTA which are under 100 MB in size

The GTA series is one of the best creations from Rockstar Games. It offers players a series of weapons and vehicles, which they can use to complete various missions. The games are also famous for the vast open world that they offer.

There are a number of Android versions of some of the GTA games. However, if you are looking for good options but have storage problems in your phone, you can check out these games- which are similar to GTA- and are all below 100 MB in size.

5 best Android games like GTA which are under 100 MB

Here are five of the best Android games like GTA which are under 100 MB in size:

City Gangster

City Gangster (Image Courtesy: APKPure.com)

You can tell City Gangster is heavily influenced by GTA: San Andreas the moment you start playing the game.

City Gangster revolves around gang wars in the early 1990s. The game offers more than 10 weapons and 30 cars for players to use. It is known for its realistic traffic system and action-packed gang wars.

Size: 55 MB.

Rope Hero: Vice Town

Rope Hero: Vice Town (Image Courtesy: Google Play)

Your ultimate aim in Rope Hero: Vice Town is to free the city from crimes. The goal is completely different from the GTA series as your main mission in GTA was to commit crimes.

There are many action-oriented missions to accomplish in the game, so you can be assured that you will not be bored. The game also offers quite a few vehicles for transportation, out of which the pink tank is sure to catch your eye.

Size: 94 MB

Real Gangster Crime 2

Real Gangster Crime 2 (Image Courtesy: Google Play)

Real Gangster Crime 2 follows the evolution of a gangster. Like the GTA series, you will be given a set of tasks that you need to complete, for which you will get rewards. You will also be provided with the necessary weapons to kill your enemies.

If you get tired of all the action, you can simply roam around the city and explore new places for fun.

Size: 96 MB

Grand Gangsters 3D

Grand Gangsters 3D (Image Courtesy: Google Play)

Grand Gangsters 3D is all about the street crimes taking place in Sin City. You can steal cars and race down the streets with cops chasing you, just like you did in the GTA games. You can also be a part of 6 motor-vehicle theft missions.

The game has intuitive touch controls which will make sure that you have a good gaming experience.

Size: 22 MB

Go To Town 5: New 2020

Go To Town 5: New 2020 (Image Courtesy: Google Play)

In Go To Town 5: New 2020, you will receive different rewards for successfully completing the missions that you are assigned to.

The game also has many vehicles that you can use to navigate around the city. Tired of all the chaos in the game? You can take a swim in the sea to feel refreshed.

Size: 55 MB