5 best artifact domains to farm with spare resin in Genshin Impact

Farming for artifacts is a crucial part of Genshin Impact as it allows players to build their favorite characters and make them more powerful. Since there are so many artifact domains to choose from every day, new as well as veteran players usually have a hard time deciding which ones to go after.

Players only have a limited amount of resin to spend in the game and farming the wrong domains can lead to a waste of both time and resources. They should keep in mind that artifact farming priorities should mainly depend on the character players want to build.

Note: This article is based on the author's personal opinions.

Genshin Impact 2.7: Guide to 5 best artifact domains to spend spare resin

Players may have already realized that there are some artifact domains that are more efficient to farm than others and it is difficult to quantify the comparison between them. Fortunately, they only need to focus on these two main aspects:

How many characters can use that artifact set

How strong the artifact set is for the BiS (best-in-slot) character

Here are the 5 best artifact domains players can spend their spare resin on, keeping these two aspects in mind:

5) Crimson Witch + Lavawalker

Farm these from Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula domain in Liyue (Image via Genshin Impact)

Even after the arrival of the Shimenawa Reminiscene, the Crimson Witch of Flame (CWoF) domain is a viable option for many characters if players are looking for more niche builds.

The CWoF set is a strong elemental damage set that provides an additional 15% Pyro DMG bonus with a two-piece set bonus. The 4-piece set bonus increases overload, burning damage as well as melting and vaporizing damage exponentially.

The Lawawalker artifact set is particularly decent. Although the two-piece set is practically useless, the 4-piece set bonus provides additional damage against enemies affected by Pyro. This makes the artifact somewhat useful, but a lot of newer sets have come out in the current version of the game that provide more value.

Hence, players should only farm for it if they are aiming for a fun or experimental build and not a meta build.

4) Pale + Tenacity

Pale flame is the best physical damage artifact set in Genshin Impact. Its 2-piece set bonus provides a 25% physical damage buff while its 4-piece set provides a hefty 18% attack and a 25% buff in physical when stacked up.

The set is crazy powerful for physical damage dealers Eula and Razor but is only limited to these two characters due to the lack of other physical damage dealers in the game.

The Tenacity of the Millelith set is what makes this domain really good for farming due to its cracked 4-piece set bonus. While the two-piece set increases HP by 20%, the 4-piece set bonus provides an 20% attack buff in addition to a 30% shield strength bluff for all the characters in the party. This effect is triggered by hitting enemies with elemental skill in Genshin Impact.

3) Viridescent + Maiden

Collect these from Valley of Remembrance domain in Mondstadt (Image via Genshin Impact)

Despite what many Genshin Impact players may think, Viridescent Venerer is an insanely strong artifact set.

The two-piece set provides 15% Anemo damage buff, and the 4-piece set bonus increases swirl damage by a whopping 60%, while additionally reducing elemental resistance of the enemy by 40%. This should be the go-to artifact set for all Anemo characters except for Xiao.

Although the new Ocean Hued Clam has replaced the Maiden Beloved set, new players will definitely find more value by farming this domain for the Maiden Beloved set.

The two-piece set bonus provides additional 15% character healing effectiveness and the 4-piece set bonus increases healing received by all party members when a skill or burst is used.

2) Blizzard + Heart of Depth

Cenemii ❆ @CENEMIINO domain will come in 1.2 - Peak of Vindagnyr



This domain will give you Blizzard Strayer and Heart of Depth, perfect for Cryo and Hydro users. (chongyun and childe mains, rejoice!) It's located at the peak of Dragonspine, once you complete a quest you can unlock this domain iirc domain will come in 1.2 - Peak of VindagnyrThis domain will give you Blizzard Strayer and Heart of Depth, perfect for Cryo and Hydro users. (chongyun and childe mains, rejoice!) It's located at the peak of Dragonspine, once you complete a quest you can unlock this domain iirc https://t.co/rIoFefWE5d

The next domain on the list will be the Blizzard Strayer and Heart of Depth domain in Genshin Impact. The domain provides two great elemental damage artifacts sets.

Blizzard Strayer is a beast of an artifact set and not only does it offer 15% + Cryo DMG Bonus, but also provides tons of Crit Rate with its 4-piece set bonus. It is also the go-to artifact for Cryo DPS and Sub-DPS such as Freeze Ganyu, Ayaka, Rosaria, and Kaeya.

Heart of Depth is also a solid Hydro damage set. The two-piece set bonus offers 15% additional Hydro DMG Bonus and the 4-piece set bonus offers a 30% normal and charged attack buff after casting Elemental Skill.

However, the four-piece set bonus is a niche set only useful for characters such as Tartaglia and Ayato in Genshin Impact.

1) Emblem + Shimenawa

Players can farm these from Inazuma artifact domains (Image via Genshin Impact)

Objectively, this is the best domain that every Genshin Impact player should be farming. The Emblem of Severed Fate is by far the most commonly used artifact set by many characters, even as BiS set.

The Emblem of Severed Fate is the go-to artifact set for any support as it not only grants them some 20 energy recharge but also converts the said energy recharge into massive amounts of burst damage percentage, further strengthening the character's damage capabilities in Genshin Impact.

Shimenawa Reminiscene does not lag behind the Emblem set when it comes to universal use. Its two-piece set bonus provides ATK + 18% which is super valuable to farm for newer players. Although the 4-piece set bonus is quite niche, it is still useful on the likes of Hu Tao, Ganyu, and Yoimiya, all of whom get massive value from the 4-piece set bonus.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far