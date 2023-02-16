5 best assault rifles in PUBG Mobile(February 2023)

PUBG Mobile, aka PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds mobile, offers its players a wide assortment of armaments, empowering them to equip themselves for the fierce battles that await them effectively. However, amidst the myriad of weaponry available, Assault Rifles have emerged as the pre-eminent instrument of choice.

These firearms in PUBG Mobile bestow upon players the ability to inflict substantial harm upon their adversaries while concurrently enabling them to execute combat maneuvers across an extensive range.

Additionally, the multifaceted nature of Assault Rifles allows for their practical utilization in accomplishing various RP missions in the game.

Beryl M762, M416, and other amazing assault rifles (ARs) in PUBG Mobile

1) Groza

Groza (Image via Tencent games)

Combining the sheer stopping power of 7.62mm ammunition in PUBG Mobile with an unparalleled rate of fire comparable to the smaller caliber assault rifles, the Groza poses as an intimidating and formidable weapon of choice.

Despite its remarkable capabilities, this weapon harbors a notable drawback: a protracted reload time of three seconds when performing a dry reload. As such, it is prudent to refrain from expanding the entire magazine. However, given the frenetic pace of the firefight, this may prove challenging in PUBG Mobile.

It is recommended to survey the surrounding area to ascertain its safety before attempting to equip a fresh magazine. To mitigate this handicap, Quickdraw magazines may be employed to expedite the reload process.

Moreover, the weapon's inefficacy in accommodating foregrips and telescopic sights beyond the 6x scope reinforces its utility as a close-combat weapon. In keeping with this, the suppressor is the only muzzle attachment utilized with the Groza.

Ammo Type : 7.62mm

: 7.62mm Magazine Size : 30

: 30 Extended Magazine Size : 40

: 40 Capacity : 500

: 500 Attachment: 3

2) M416

M416 (Image via Tencent games)

When compared to other 5.56mm assault rifles in PUBG Mobile, the M416 is rather similar in its unmodified state, albeit with a slightly faster rate of fire compared to the SCAR-L. Nonetheless, its significant advantage lies in its ability to accommodate modifications to any assault rifle, including muzzles, magazines, stock, and lower and upper rail attachments.

In addition, it possesses exceptional stability, surpassed only by the AUG in PUBG Mobile. This factor renders a fully modified M416 highly coveted, as its meager recoil facilitates manageable, fully automatic fire, even with a 4x ACOG Scope attached.

The M416 in PUBG Mobile inflicts maximum damage up to a distance of 60 meters, with the damage level gradually decreasing until it reaches a minimum of 445 meters.

Ammo Type : 5.56mm

: 5.56mm Magazine Size : 30

: 30 Extended Magazine Size : 40

: 40 Capacity : 500

: 500 Attachment: 5

3) AUG A3

AUG A3 (Image via Tencent games)

The AUG A3, abbreviated from Armee-Universal-Gewehr A3, is exclusively available through airdrops in PUBG Mobile, and for a good reason. Its exceptional handling and high muzzle velocity make it an exceedingly coveted firearm for anyone fortunate enough to obtain the crate and survive unscathed.

Remarkably, AUG shares the same attachment points and ballistics as SCAR-L, albeit with a higher muzzle velocity and marginally greater drag coefficient, meaning that bullets discharged from this gun will follow a slightly more arched trajectory.

Nevertheless, this can be counteracted as the bullets travel faster than those of SCAR-L in PUBG Mobile. However, the salient disadvantage of AUG is its relatively tardy reload time, with a tactical reload taking a minimum of three seconds, necessitating a quickdraw magazine.

Additionally, the rate of fire is somewhat sluggish, allowing for improved stability but potentially limiting its effectiveness in close-quarters combat.

When complemented with a compensator and foregrip, AUG in PUBG Mobile affords a degree of stability that is slightly superior to that of a comparably equipped M416. Furthermore, the AUG can inflict maximum damage up to a distance of 70 meters.

Ammo Type : 5.56mm

: 5.56mm Magazine Size : 30

: 30 Extended Magazine Size : 40

: 40 Capacity : 500

: 500 Attachment: 4

4) Beryl M762

Beryl M762 (Image via Tencent games)

The Beryl M762, featured in PUBG Mobile, is classified as an assault rifle. Despite bearing a resemblance to AK/RPK-pattern rifles, it is, in fact, an export version of the FB Beryl, with its nomenclature reflecting the 7.62mm caliber it can accommodate.

The Beryl M762 is a highly versatile assault rifle in PUBG Mobile that offers more attachment points than the AKM and is comparable to the SCAR-L. While its base damage per shot is marginally lower than other 7.62mm assault rifles, its fast rate of fire almost matches that of the Groza.

As a result, the Beryl M762 delivers significantly greater overall damage per second than the AKM. Nonetheless, the weapon's increased firing rate comes at the expense of notably higher recoil. However, this drawback can be mitigated by attaching foregrips.

Ammo Type : 7.62mm

: 7.62mm Magazine Size : 30

: 30 Extended Magazine Size : 40

: 40 Capacity : 500

: 500 Attachment: 4

5) AKM

AKM (Image via Tencent games)

The AKM is a hard-hitting assault rifle in PUBG Mobile that fires 7.62mm ammunition, packing a bigger punch than its 5.56mm counterpart but with significant recoil. The attachment options are limited to a muzzle, magazine, and sight attachment. It is best used in single-shot mode to mitigate the recoil, except for close-quarter combat, such as breaching buildings.

At close to medium range, the AKM is highly effective, even against targets wearing military vests and Spetsnaz helmets. They can take down a heavily armored target with just five shots or two shots to the head and body.

The AKM's effective range is limited to 50 meters, with damage decreasing gradually by up to 290 meters. Thus, engaging heavily armored players at longer ranges is not recommended due to the weapon's significant recoil and lower bullet velocity than other rifles.

Ammo Type : 7.62mm

: 7.62mm Magazine Size : 30

: 30 Extended Magazine Size : 40

: 40 Capacity : 500

: 500 Attachment: 3

