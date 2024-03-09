5 best finishers in WWE 2K24 and how to do them

Executing the best finishers in WWE 2K24 is the ultimate key to victory. The game's roster boasts an abundance of dynamic and thrilling superstars, each with distinct fighting techniques and signature moves. Yet, delivering a finishing move with finesse is an integral skill in creating unforgettable matches within the realm of WWE games.

Some wrestlers possess unique finishing moves beyond the conventional ones, adding an extra layer of excitement to the gameplay. To unleash these special moves, one must accomplish simple tasks, thus relishing the role of the match's ultimate showstopper.

Below, you will find the five best finishers in WWE 2K24 and tips for using them in your matches for a guaranteed enjoyable gaming experience.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinion.

What are the 5 best finishers in WWE 2K24?

1) RKO

One of the best finishers in WWE 2K24 (Image via 2K Games || YouTube/Bestintheworld)

Undoubtedly, the RKO stands tall as one of the best finishers in WWE 2K24, both in its execution and viewing pleasure. Apart from the regular RKO, the Catch RKO reigns supreme, allowing Randy Orton to seize opponents mid-air for a truly electrifying moment. While other catch finishers in WWE 2K24 showcase impressive prowess, none can rival the impact of the RKO.

To perform this maneuver, Irish Whip your enemy by pressing O on PlayStation, B on Xbox, or L on PC. As your opponent advances, launch them into the air. Quickly press L1 on PlayStation, LB on Xbox, or U on PC. Once your opponent is airborne, a finisher prompt will appear at the bottom of the screen. Upon this prompt, execute the move by quickly pressing R2 + X on PlayStation, RT + A on Xbox, or Space + K on PC.

With this sequence, you'll seamlessly execute an RKO mid-air, delivering a spectacular moment in the ring.

2) Cross Rhodes

This finisher stands among the best finishers in WWE 2K24 (Image via 2K Games || YouTube/J&B)

Cross Rhodes stands among the best finishers in WWE 2K24 and is renowned for its effectiveness. To execute it successfully, ensure your finisher gauge is filled, then press R2 + X on PlayStation, RT + A on Xbox, or Space + K on PC.

Furthermore, there exists a special iteration known as the Cross Rhodes Trinity. This variant allows Cody to unleash the Cross Rhodes three consecutive times, dealing significant damage upon your enemy. To perform this Super Finisher move, you must stock up not one but three finishers.

Once all three Finisher Gauges, highlighted in yellow, are filled, a prompt will appear on your screen. Press the designated button combination, R2 + X on PlayStation, RT + A on Xbox, or Space + K on PC, and witness the devastating impact of the Cross Rhodes Trinity.

3) Superman Punch and Spear combo

Superman Punch and Spear combo is a great finisher in WWE 2K24 (Image via 2K Games || YouTube/ Richard Joyner)

When it comes to the best finishers in WWE 2K24, the Superman Punch and Spear combo stands on top. This combo is famously employed by the Tribal Chief Leader, Roman Reigns, to triumph over his adversaries within the squared circle.

Utilizing this powerful combo lets you assert your dominance in the WWE 2K24 arena, but it requires strategic management of your Finishers gauge. Accumulate three charges in your Finishers gauge and position your opponent near the corner turnbuckle.

As you charge toward your opponent, an action prompt will appear. Swiftly execute the Superman Punch and Spear combo by pressing R2 + X on PlayStation, RT + A on Xbox, or Space + K on PC. To perform Roman Reigns' signature Spear independently, weaken your opponent until they are grounded, then approach from the corner side and activate the finisher button to unleash the Spear with precision.

4) Super Stomp

First, choose Seth Rollins as your character (Image via 2K Games || YouTube/THE101)

While executing the Curb Stomp can be achieved with a simple press of the Finisher button, a devastating version known as the Super Stomp exists. To perform this lethal finishing move, choose Seth Rollins as your character and dominate your opponent until you've filled three segments of the Finisher Gauge.

After filling the gauge, make sure your opponent is grounded. After that, head to the Top Turnbuckle. As you stand atop the Turnbuckle, a prompt will appear, signaling the opportunity to unleash the devastating Finishing Move. Quickly press R2 + X on PlayStation, RT + A on Xbox, or Space + K on PC to witness your adversary endure the formidable force of the Super Stomp.

5) Attitude Adjustment on the table

Perform Attitude Adjustment on the table (Image via 2K Games || YouTube/EspacioNX)

When discussing the best finishers in WWE 2K24, the Attitude Adjustment stands out as a prime choice and deserves recognition on any list. However, there's an opportunity to elevate the move.

By utilizing the Attitude Adjustment, you can also deliver a spectacular performance by slamming your opponent through the announce table or a standard table. To execute this move, ensure you've selected John Cena and have a Finisher ready.

Next, set up the table of your choice and either Irish whip your opponent into it or manually position them. For an Irish whip, press O on PlayStation, B on Xbox, or L on PC. Alternatively, to manually guide your opponent towards the table, press O + L1 on PlayStation, B + LB on Xbox, or L + U on PC. Once your opponent is positioned against the table, unleash the finisher button and execute the Attitude Adjustment, sending them crashing through the table in a spectacular display.

