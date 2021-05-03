Characters in Free Fire are one of the unique aspects courtesy of the special abilities that they possess. These abilities can be divided into two broad categories active, which includes ones that need to be activated, and passive ones that are always active.

Developers of the game frequently expand the list of characters and frequently rework and balance the current ones. At present, the game offers 39 different characters, with Maro and Xayne being the newest ones. The latter has an active ability and is already available for players in Free Fire.

This article lists out the five best Free Fire characters with active abilities in May 2021.

Note: This list reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The choice of a character in Free Fire is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

5 best Free Fire characters with active abilities in May 2021

#1 Alok

Alok in Free Fire

Ability: Drop the Beat

Despite being one of the older characters in Free Fire, Alok is still very potent and effective compared to those released in recent times. The character provides not only additional HP but also buffs movement speed.

At the base level of the character, Drop the beat creates an aura of 5m which replenishes 5 HP for 5 seconds and increases the movement speed by 10%. Meanwhile, the movement speed is further increased to 15%, and the duration is increased to 10 seconds at the character’s maximum level.

Hence, whenever the ability is activated, players can replenish 50 HP within 10 seconds, which is quite beneficial, especially when users don’t possess enough medkits, inhalers, or EP.

The 15% speed boost can be utilized by players in numerous situations; many users use it to evade opponents when engaging in a duel. An alternative use of the buffed speed is at the initial stages of the game while collecting loot.

All in all, the versatility of the character makes it one of the best choices in Garena Free Fire. Users can purchase it for 599 diamonds from the in-game store.

#2 K

K in Free Fire

Ability: Master of All

K is the in-game persona of the renowned KSHMR (Niles Hollowell-Dhar), American songwriter, producer, and DJ. The character was launched as part of the collaboration with the music artist and is one of its kind as its ability has two separate modes. It increases the maximum EP by 50, i.e., to 250.

The two ability modes are:

Psychology: It recovers 2 EP every 3 seconds up to 100 EP.

Jiu-jitsu: Allies within the 6m range get a 500% increase in EP conversion rate

With the gradual rise of the character level, only the psychology mode is further enhanced, and users will get 2 EP every 2 seconds up to 150 EP.

There is a 3 second cooldown while switching the mode. This wasn’t earlier the case, and the cooldown was reduced in recent updates.

K can provide users with a constant source of health points. Users can essentially collect EP using the psychology mode or via mushrooms and inhalers. Then they can proceed with the jiu-jitsu mode, which essentially means 5 HP every second till the time there is sufficient EP.

The character also provides an add-on advantage in the Clash Squad mode as players can purchase two mushrooms at the start of the round and set the ability to jiu-jitsu mode, which provides them HP without the use of medkits.

#3 Skyler

Skyler in Free Fire

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Skyler was added along with Shirou with the Project Cobra update. Like the previous few characters, it was added as a part of a collaboration with Sơn Tùng M-TP, a Vietnamese singer-songwriter, and actor. It was initially available for top-up and can currently be purchased from the store for 499 diamonds.

The character unleashes a sonic wave in the front, destroying 5 Gloo Walls within the 50m range, and has a cooldown of 60 seconds. In addition to this, every Gloo Wall that the players deploy will increase HP recovery from 4 points.

At the maximum skill level, the distance increases to 100m. Also, the HP recovery goes up to 9 points, and the time of cooldown comes down to 40 seconds.

The character is quite versatile as players can use it for rushing on the foes, as the Gloo Walls can be destroyed easily. HP will also be restored when deploying Gloo Walls.

Players can pair it up with Moco to further increase its efficiency allowing tagged enemies behind the walls to be visible. .

#4 Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Ability: Time Turner

Even though Chrono was nerfed with the recent Free Fire OB27 update, his ability is still quite effective. It creates a unique field that prevents damage, and moreover, players can fire at outside foes whilst they are inside it. Like DJ Alok’s ability, Time Turner also has an increase in movement speed that can give users an upper hand.

At the initial level of the character, the force field which is created blocks 600 damages from enemies, and the movement speed of the players rises by 5%. These effects last for 3 seconds, and there’s a cooldown time of 200 seconds.

Users can effortlessly take advantage of the shield. It can be utilized as they are rushing onto foes in compounds or to take control over an area or important building.

Concurrently, at character level 6 (max), the movement speed of the users amplifies by 15%, the duration rises to 8 seconds, and the cooldown reduces to 170 seconds. To buy Chrono, players would have to spend 599 diamonds.

#5 Xayne

Xayne in Free Fire

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Xayne is one of the latest additions to Free Fire.The Xtreme Encounter ability is quite incredible and is one of the best if the users prefer playing aggressively in the battle royale title.

It offers users an additional amount of HP for a few seconds, and there is increased damage to the Gloo Walls and Shields.

At level 1, it provides 80 HP temporarily, and the damage to the Gloo Walls and Shields surges by 40%. However, these two effects last only for 10 seconds, and the skill has a cooldown duration of 150 seconds.

Using the ability at the max level, the additional HP provided remains the same. But the increased damage to Gloo Wall and Shields becomes 100%, and the cooldown time sees a reduction to 100 seconds.

Xtreme Encounter can come to the rescue for users when they are rushing onto their foes in the final circle of the match, with the higher amount of HP becoming one of the decisive factors for them.

Players can purchase Xayne for 499 diamonds from the in-game shop.

